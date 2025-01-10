Ginger Zee joined the hundreds of Washingtonians who braved the cold Monday for D.C.’s annual snowball fight – and she took a snowball to the face while doing it. After the region was hit by its biggest snowstorm this season, the Good Morning America meteorologist bundled up and headed out to Meridian Hill Park, also known as Malcolm X Park, to participate in The Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025, hosted by the D.C. Snowball Fight Association.

“Running to take part in the big snowball fight,” the beloved meteorologist said in a video shared to Instagram Monday. In the short clip, Zee could be seen arriving at the Northwest Washington, where hundreds of others had gathered, and testing the snow. “It’s light and fluffy,” she said, adding that it would be more of a powder attack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Zee proved to be quite the snowball fight champ, celebrating after she “got somebody right there in the chest,” she didn’t walk away completely unscathed. Towards the end of the video, a snowball launched directly in the face as she recorded. Zee hilariously played the moment she was hit twice, the second time in slow motion.

“Want to see me get smacked with a snowball? You know you do…” she captioned the video. “But really… that was fun!”

Reacting to the video, one person wrote, “That’s perfection! But I know it must’ve stung too!” Zee replied, “stinging perfection, too fun.” When one person noted that the snow was too fluffy to properly pack into a snowball, Zee explained that some people “held onto it long enough that it did.” Somebody else joked, “the will be a meme most likely. Don’t like Ginger getting hit! Everyone be safe out there!”

The annual snowball fight is a D.C. tradition that dates back to 2010, per The Washington Post. That first fight took place in Dupont Circle. The battle is hosted by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association (DCFSA), with this year’s battle taking place at Meridian Hill Park after a snowstorm dropped several inches of fresh powder on the ground. This year’s brawl drew hundreds of participants, including children home from school, adults, dogs, and even someone dressed as a polar bear. Snowballs flew through the air for about an hour before things began dying down.