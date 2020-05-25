'Good Morning America' Meteorologist Ginger Zee Is Interrupted by 2-Year-Old Son on Live TV for Silliest Reason

Anyone working from home during the coronavirus pandemic can relate to Ginger Zee and what went down on Good Morning America, as her 2-year old son stormed onto her set at home to make his food request. The incident occurred during an episode last week that she also captured on her Instagram account.

Zee's son could be heard asking for a donut upon his surprise entrance. As he was running Zee announced that, "As you can see, I have a friend that walked in here." In her caption, she further explained why it was a donut, writing, "He has had two donuts total in his life but he reads a book that has donuts in it every day," and that they're currently the only things on his mind right now. Zee, who earlier in the year shut down pregnancy rumors, joins a few others members of the ABC morning show, including Robin Roberts and reporter Will Reeve, who are working from the comfort of their own homes. In early April, Tony Greer, a studio camera operator, lost his battle with the coronavirus, even drawing an emotional message from Roberts, who called it a "sad day" for everyone involved with the show.

"We know coronavirus has affected so many of you and it has claimed one of our family members too," Roberts began her statement. She went on to call Greer a "bright light" as everyone who was on set loved to work with him over his six years with the show. As for the anchor, she was among the first to take her job to a remote location. She made the decision in the last week of March as a precaution due to the severity of contracting COVID-19 for people with underlying issues. In her on-air announcement, Roberts explained that she heard the advice from everyone from her own family to viewers at home about the dangers of continuing to come to the studio, adding that it was a hard decision because "you want the normalcy."

With the show having portions being produced from various homes, Zee and her son weren't the only one to catch some headlines. Reeve, a longtime correspondent, was caught taping a segment without wearing any pants. While some on social media took the chance to roast him, Reeve was much more light-hearted about the situation. He responded to the photo that went viral on his Twitter account, writing, "I have arrived," before saying he did so in the "most hilariously mortifying way possible."