'Good Morning America' Correspondent Will Reeve Speaks out After Being Caught Without Pants On

Over the last several weeks, millions of Americans have worked from home in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. This has led to meetings conducted with the help of video software, and with that, jokes about not wearing pants as people clock in from their living rooms.

This is true of Good Morning America correspondent Will Reeve, who was spotted on Tuesday by the popular account Room Rater not wearing pants on the air. The account has gained a bit of notoriety in an era of remote broadcasts, which evaluates the home decor of TV personalities. After pointing out the wardrobe oversight, Reeve responded in good humor. "I have arrived," Reeve joked, before adding" in the most hilariously mortifying way possible." After the initial tweet, he offered a more detailed explanation of what, exactly, happened.

I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

"Trying to be efficient, I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning," Reeve's tweets continued. "The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants."

The incident took place during Tuesday's show, which like many talk shows have been filmed remotely in multiple locations. Reeve was delivering a story about the possibility of drones delivering medical equipment in the near future. "What is an innovative, high-tech way to get people their medicine quickly while promoting social distancing? Drones!" Reeve said on-air. However, it became apparent that despite his suit and dress shirt, he'd skipped the pants, as part of his bare leg was noticeable.

The morning talk show has also been hit particularly hard by coronavirus, with both longtime producer Thea Trachtenberg and camera operator Tony Greer both dying from complications resulting from COVID-19. Host George Stephanopoulos' wife, comedian Ali Wentworth, had also tested positive for the virus. "I've never been sicker," she wrote on Instagram on April 1. "High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I'm quarantined from my family. This is pure misery

In addition to his work with Good Morning America, Reeve is the son of Dana Reeve and actor Christopher Reeve. His father famously played Superman in four feature films from 1978 through 1987.