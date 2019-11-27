‘Good Morning America’ Meteorologist Ginger Zee Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation

Ginger Zee understandably wasn’t too thrilled about what one follower tweeted at her on Tuesday. The Good Morning America meteorologist saw a tagged post come her way where a viewer sent congrats her way for being pregnant with baby No. 3. However, she isn’t pregnant.

The tweet read, “Did you announce another pregnancy and I missed it. Gold dress shows it. Congrats.”

The gold dress shows it part, of course, wasn’t exactly well received by Zee, who quickly provided a sarcastic remark back, writing, “Yes, I’m due in a month!!! So glad you asked…just kidding.”

“That’s called a woman who just went on 11 planes just last week, didn’t work out, needs new spanx and had two children,” wrote Zee, who shares two boys with her husband. “HAPPY TUESDAY!”

After another user issued an apology for thinking the same thing, Zee, who previously shared that she has dealt with anorexia issues when she was younger, admitted the comment would most likely affect her.

“Wish it didn’t affect me but I’ll probably be even harder on myself — anorexia is a difficult disease but I am recovered and these types of comments make me rely heavily on my therapy and self confidence I’ve been working on for years.”

I wish I didn’t have that seed of anorexia that still tells me lies — I’m constantly keeping it muted but this challenges me. Thank you for your support — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) November 26, 2019

In an essay she wrote for ABC News during her time on Dancing With The Stars when all eyes were on her in a season in which she placed third, Zee spoke about the disease that she said “spiraled.”

She called it a “horrendous spiral that could have taken my life.”

“Anorexia is a real disease,” Zee explained. “The choice you do have is asking for help. With therapy and support, I was able to make a dent in the disease. It has been a 25-year process, but therapy, maturity, the support of my family and having my beautiful child has allowed me to get to this point where I am ready to talk about it.”

In the midst of the Twitter interaction, Zee received many support from her followers and peers in the industry.

The 38-year-old joined Good Morning America back in 2011. Five years later she found herself competing with Val Chmerkovskiy on Dancing With the Stars.