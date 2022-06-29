'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Destroys Troll Who Questioned Her Parenting

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee had plenty to say to a troll that criticized her parenting. On Instagram, Zee recounted how she posted a photo of herself attending an event, which prompted one individual to question who was watching her children while she was away. In response, the meteorologist issued a strong message to the troll and to anyone else who has something negative to say about her personal life.

Zee shared a clip that featured the photo in question. She posted a simple photo of herself posing with her ABC News colleague Kenneth Moton at an event, but this led one Facebook user in particular to comment, "Who's raising your kids?" She also included an image of her response to the comment, which read, "I am with the help of my husband and our nanny. You don't come from a home where both parents work? I do. And it was amazing."

Zee ended the video by sharing a reminder to her fans, telling them that this kind of negative behavior "says more about them than it does about" you. She added, "I'm so peaceful and grateful for the family I'm creating while fulfilling my career goals. It's not for everyone, but I'm not everyone, I'm me." Zee further addressed the situation in her caption and wrote that she actually does "welcome criticism, even of my parenting." As she explained, it's an "important topic" and a responsibility that she does not take lightly. However, she does have an issue with people trying to force their own ideas on others.

"That said, what's "good" for you would not be good for me," Zee wrote. "I hope other new parents can feel the support and understanding that comes with all different parenting structures. There is no right or wrong if love, support and guidance surrounds the child." The GMA personality then reflected on her own upbringing and recalled that both of her parents worked. During that time, others, including her "grandma, babysitters and eventually my step parents," would help raise her.

Ultimately, she noted that "Everyone's village looks different" and that she is "lucky" to have her own. Zee shares two sons with her husband, Ben Aaron. They welcomed their first son, Adrian, in 2015 and their second son, Miles, in 2018.