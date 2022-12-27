'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague

This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.

"It's with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera passed away suddenly of a heart attack last night," Godwin wrote. "As EP of This Week with George Stephanopoulos Dax's energy, passion, and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls. Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple's two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family."

Tejera was a veteran TV news producer who worked at NBC News and ABC News. He began working as the executive producer on This Week before the COVID-19 pandemic. The series is anchored by George Stephanopoulos, Matha Raddatz, and Jonathan Karl.

Tejera began his tenure at ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer based in Washington, D.C. He previously worked as the executive producer on Jorge Ramos' show for ABC and Univision's Fusion. During his time at NBC News, he was a producer on the MSNBC hours anchored by Chris Jansing and Alex Wagner, reports The Hollywood Reporter. He is survived by his wife, Veronica, and their two young daughters.

After the news spread around the ABC News family, ABC journalists and those from rival networks shared their condolences. "Dax Tejera, you are gone too soon," GMA anchor Cecilia Vega wrote. "We will miss everything about you. Your [ABC News and This Week] familia were so lucky to have you. Your legacy lives on in all those you championed and cheered."

"Unimaginable. Thank you [Vega] for sharing these words for our sweet friend," former GMA producer Tony Morrison wrote. "Heartbroken," Dr. Jennifer Ahston, a frequent GMA contributor, added. "Absolutely heartbreaking. Sending you and the ABC fam so much love. Holding Veronica and the girls in my heart," PBS NewsHour anchor Amna Nawaz wrote. "So sorry for your loss, his family's pain, and the industry's heartbreak. Just awful to hear," NBC News journalist Gabe Gutierrez wrote.