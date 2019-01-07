‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Denies Calling Alison Brie a ‘B—’ on Golden Globes Red Carpet

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is denying calling Alison Brie a “b—” after fans thought they caught her talking trash on a live mic at the 2019 Golden Globes.

“It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!” Metz tweeted alongside a now-deleted Us Weekly story about the alleged slip. “I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.”

The conversation that sparked the misunderstanding occurred when the actress stopped by the official Golden Globes Facebook Live pre-show on the red carpet. When told that GLOW star Brie was walking the red carpet with husband Dave Franco, Metz was asked, “Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?”

“Do I?” Metz said.

The camera then went to Brie, and fans thought they heard Metz say, “She’s such a b—.”

Metz hasn’t offered up what she was actually saying in the moment, but supporters of the star theorized that she could have been calling Brie a “babe.”

“I turned it on max volume and heard, ‘She’s such a babe,’” one fan responded to her denial. “People will find any way to spread hate. Chrissy is a) not that mean spirited and b) not so stupid she would call someone a ‘b—’ directly into a mic, whether on or off. Hope this doesn’t ruin yours or Alison’s (sic) night.”

Another commented, “Did you say ‘babe’? I love you both and was worried about possible drama!”

Others weren’t sure what they heard, but could attest to Metz’s character. “Yeah, no,” one follower wrote. “I listened to it several times [and didn’t hear] anything remotely like that.”

Drama averted!

