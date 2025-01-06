Golden Globes Broadcast Error Causes Rude Snub Live on CBS

Shōgun star Hiroyuki Sanada took home Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series at the 2025 Golden Globes, but the moment was slightly tarnished on the CBS broadcast. As the production went through the list of nominees, the camera stayed on Sanada’s fellow nominee Gary Oldman. That meant that Sanada, as well as Billy Bob Thorton and Eddie Redmayne, were not shown on-camera when their names were called. It was a rude snub brought on by an unspecified technical error.

CBS’ production team scrambled and quickly threw up brief shots of Sanada and Thorton, but Redmayne didn’t get a solo moment on camera. Luckily, producers fixed the glitch by the time presenters Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley read out the winner’s name. All nominated actors were shown, including Sanada as he learned he won the award.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Golden Globes have edited out the moment in YouTube clips taken from the show, though fans captured it and uploaded it above. And many people still saw it happen live. The awkward continued shot on Oldman drew loads of laughs and groans on social media. See some of the reactions below:

The Golden Globes broadcast accidentally shows Gary Oldman instead of Hiroyuki Sanada (Credit: CBS)

“Gary Oldman is such a good actor, he’s playing three different people here.” (source)

“Did they literally show Gary Oldman three times?” (source)

“Wow everyone’s Gary Oldman apparently” (source)

“Gary oldman is so good he was the only actor nominated for the entire best supporting category” (source)

“I didnt realize how many actors look like Gary Oldman!” (source)

“gary oldman is actually the only man working in tv” (source)

“Gary Oldman is so versatile! He played all those actors.” (source)

How to Watch the 2025 Golden Globes

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Golden Globes are currently airing on CBS, hosted by Nikki Glaser. CBS is available to anyone with the ability to receive over-the-air digital TV signals. The network is typically also available for most cable and satellite customers.

To stream the Golden Globes, you’ll need Paramount+. The ceremony is streaming live on the service and should be available on-demand after the fact.