Golden Globes 2021 Technical Issues Kick off Show During First Award

A technical issue during the 78th Golden Globe Awards proved just how difficult it is to hold a ceremony on two coasts, and with some celebrities at neither venue. Although Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made it through their bicoastal monologue, a technical problem came up with the first award was presented. After Laura Dern announced Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, there were some issues during the first attempt to show his speech.

When Kaluuya first attempted to speak, there was no audio, so the producers cut back to Dern at the Beverly Hilton. She explained there was some technical issue and congratulated Kaluuya for his award. As Dern walked off the stage though, they cut back to Kaluuya who pointed at the screen and jokingly said, "You did me dirty!" The audio was clearly back, so Kaluuya was able to deliver a heartfelt speech in which he thanked everyone who worked on Judas and the Black Messiah. Kaluuya's performance also earned him a nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Daniel Kaluuya reclaiming his #GoldenGlobes victory moment is already the best moment of the night. pic.twitter.com/5VckFFbz3i — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) March 1, 2021

Judas and the Black Massiah was directed by Shaka King, who co-wrote the script with Will Berson. The film stars Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s, with Lakeith Stanfield co-starring as FBI informant William O'Neal. The rest of the cast includes Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Martin Sheen, and Lil Rel Howery. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler co-produced the movie.

On Feb. 12, the film was released on HBO Max, where it will be available to stream until mid-March. At that point, it will only be available to see in theaters. It has earned widespread critical acclaim and is expected to be a major player at the Oscars. King, Berson and Kenny and Keith Lucas were also nominated for Best Original Screenplay by the Writers Guild of America. The National Board of Review included it on the list of best films of 2020.