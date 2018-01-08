Natalie Portman Calls out Golden Globes Voters for No Women in Director Nominations

Natalie Portman went into savage mode and poor Guillermo del Toro never saw it coming pic.twitter.com/DF0BAcReSt — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 8, 2018

Late into Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, Natalie Portman and Ron Howard presented the award for Best Director.

But before Guillermo del Toro was named as the winner for directing The Shape of Water, Portman decided to voice her frustration regarding the nominations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The nominations included Del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg.

“And here are the all-male nominees,” Portman said.

Viewers at home voiced their support for Portman speaking her mind.

The wild thing about Portman’s gesture was the fabulous brass of it: by inserting those words into the award intro (rather than a winner’s speech), she guaranteed that the next five shots would be the nominee’s faces. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 8, 2018

Natalie Portman presenting Best Director pic.twitter.com/0MkjhMwG2w — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 8, 2018

Natalie Portman, in the ballroom, with the righteous burn — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) January 8, 2018

I was all “How the hell do you follow Oprah?” And then Natalie Portman showed me how.#GoldenGlobes — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) January 8, 2018

I gotta say that what Natalie Portman did by adding the word “male” to the introduction for best director took some serious guts. Did you see the awkward looks? That’s the face of change. — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) January 8, 2018

One of the other films to win during the evening was Lady Bird, which took home Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan).

The film was directed by Greta Gerwig, a veteran of the film industry who was making her directorial debut. Gerwig was expected to make the nominations list given the film’s critical praise, which currently boasts a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but to no avail.