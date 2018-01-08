TV Shows

Natalie Portman Calls out Golden Globes Voters for No Women in Director Nominations

Late into Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, Natalie Portman and Ron Howard presented the award for Best Director.

But before Guillermo del Toro was named as the winner for directing The Shape of Water, Portman decided to voice her frustration regarding the nominations.

The nominations included Del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg.

“And here are the all-male nominees,” Portman said.

Viewers at home voiced their support for Portman speaking her mind.

One of the other films to win during the evening was Lady Bird, which took home Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan).

The film was directed by Greta Gerwig, a veteran of the film industry who was making her directorial debut. Gerwig was expected to make the nominations list given the film’s critical praise, which currently boasts a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but to no avail.

