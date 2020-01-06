Golden Globes 2020: Renee Zellweger’s Southern Accent Baffles Fans

Renée Zellweger picked up a Golden Globe during Sunday night’s ceremony for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, taking the stage to praise her fellow nominees and express her thanks. While she was speaking, viewers noticed her Southern accent come through, which confused a number of people who had only ever seen the star on film.

“I was today years old when I found out Renee Zellweger had a thick country accent,” one person tweeted. “Did….did Renee Zellweger always have an accent?” asked another.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“are we just not gonna talk about Renee Zellweger’s new accent,” a third person wrote. Someone else tweeted, “having only seen renee zellweger in bridget jones her real accent is absolutely sending me.” “I didn’t know renee zellweger had THIS accent?? this whole time?????” another viewer exclaimed.

Me wondering when Renee Zellweger got such a southern accent #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GvcMet1Wes — Kristi McNair (@cocoakristis) January 6, 2020

Many people pointed out that Zellweger is from Texas.

“Renee Zellweger’s real voice is a big ol’ Texas drawl,” one wrote. “She is so gifted at accents that some of you didn’t know that till tonight. (Bridget Jones is the only good British accent by an American.)”

During her acceptance speech, Zellweger thanked the ceremony “for inviting me back to the family reunion.”

“Wow, I really am up here. Well, hi everybody, it’s nice to see you. Y’all look pretty good 17 years later,” she cracked. “Thank you to the [Hollywood Foreign Press Association] for inviting me back to the family reunion, especially with all these extraordinary ladies this year.”

Zellweger took home the honor on Sunday over fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

“I mean it, your work moves me. It moves me,” she continued. “And I’ve been cheering for y’all from theater seats for a long time.”

The 50-year-old also honored Garland and shared how learning more about the entertainment icon affected her worldview.

“Celebrating one of the great icons of our time with you has been one of my great life blessings, and the conversations I’ve had with people internationally who just want to express their love for Judy Garland and tell about the great personal significance of her legacy and humanity has been a great reminder that the choices we make matter, what we make matters, and how we choose to honor each other in our lifetimes can matter a great deal down the road,” she said.

The win is Zellweger’s fourth Golden Globe. She first won in 2001 for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy for her role in Nurse Betty, her second win came in 2003 in the same category for Chicago and her third was in the supporting actress category in 2004 for Cold Mountain.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter