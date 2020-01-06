Golden Globes 2020: Portia De Rossi’s New Hairdo Sets Twitter on Fire With Comments From Ellen Fans

It was Ellen DeGenere’s night at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. But for many fans of the comedian, their eyes were set directly at DeGeneres’ wife Portia De Rossi and her new hairdo. The Arrested Development actress sported a short cut combed and waved back like a blonde tidal wave, something that many watching the Golden Globes loved.

While it is definitely not the first time the actress has rocked a shorter haircut, doing so when Arrested Development returned to Netflix and beyond. But the stage at the Golden Globes offered the look the spotlight that many fans needed.

“Portia’s hair is incredible,” one viewer noted on Twitter.

Okay enough about Ellen, can we talk about how 🔥 🔥 🔥 Portia de Rossi’s hair is??? — Shannon Debest (@ShannonDebest) January 6, 2020

“Can we discuss Portia’s hair?! Amazing,” another added.

“Portia is a Goddess,” a third replied.

De Rossi was also a supportive partner as DeGeneres accepted her Carol Burnett award, even though she missed out on the thank from her wife on stage. Comedy sometimes trumps romance when you’re married for a while.

Still the night wasn’t without some controversy for the couple. For some, it stirred up feelings conjured a few months prior when Ellen was photographed sitting next to former president George W. Bush during a Dallas Cowboys game.

De Rossi was involved in the controversy at the time due to her invitation to the game where the controversy was started.

“So Portia and I were invited by Charlotte Jones,” DeGeneres said during her response to the controversy. “She’s the daughter of Jerry Jones who owns the Dallas Cowboys. And we went because we wanted to keep up with the Joneses.”

“During the game, they showed a shot of George and me laughing together, so people were upset. They thought, ‘Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?’” DeGeneres continued, addressing the backlash that was largely due to Bush’s anti-LGBTQ views during his presidency. “Didn’t even notice I’m holding the brand new iPhone 11. But a lot of people were mad, and they did what people do when they’re mad: They tweet.”

Folks did just that on Sunday, noting that they hadn’t been able to forget the moment.

“It still bugs me that Ellen DeGeneres is good friends with George W Bush, a man who tried to stop gay rights from ever taking place in our country,” a Golden Globes viewer wrote on Twitter.

Sometimes there are things that can overshadow a fun and honorable night. But only for some. The others are more interested in hair.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.