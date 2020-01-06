Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Lopez’s Mega ‘Bow’ Dress Sparks Mixed Reaction From Social Media

According to social media, Jennifer Lopez might still be in the Christmas spirit after the actress, producer and singer debuted her Golden Globes dress on the red carpet Sunday night. While walking the event’s press line with fiance, Alex Rodriguez ahead of the main event starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, the night’s Best Supporting Actress nominee stunned fans at home with her dramatic white and green dress adorned with a giant golden bow. Many took to Twitter to weigh in on the look, some loving the unique gown while others were very surprised the multi-talented star would wear something along the lines of “festive.”

Okay. I feel like Jennifer Lopez got a really cool, really big Christmas present, fell in love with the gift bow and wanted her stylist to incorporate it into tonight’s ensemble. 🤔🎁 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kKZMyuZODf — NotBuffytheVMPslayer (@NotBUFFY_VS) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet…looking like she just emerged from under the Christmas tree. Always bold, never holds back! Rock it! #GoldenGlobes #goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/SyyfDWTMXz — NA Fashion Club (@NAFashionClub) January 6, 2020

Others took to the network to praise the look with adoring compliments, admitting it wasn’t all that bad as others thought it was, and was more a look incredibly fitting of Lopez’s style and persona in being the megastar that she is.

“[Jennifer Lopez] good luck tonight at the [Golden Globes] wrapped up like an angel. [Hustlers],” added another.

“Hail to the queen looking AMAZING with her king!” wrote another.

Meanwhile, a few others were just plain perplexed, and likened the look to that of Ryan Reynolds‘ ugly Christmas sweater battle detailed over social media with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“So this is what [Jennifer Lopez] shows up in?!” wrote another.

“JLO IS THE GIFT 2020 DESERVES,” enthused another.

Lopez is nominated at the 77th Annual Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for the movie, Hustlers — her first nomination since 1999’s Selena.

The 50-year-old has had a very busy 2019, fresh off of shooting the upcoming Marry Me, alongside Owen Wilson — her first role with him since 1997’s Anaconda. According to IMDb, the film follows “a pop star who learned that her rock-star fiancé jilted her moments before their Madison Square Garden-wedding. On a whim, she marries a random guy in the crowd instead.”

With Lopez thankfully not experiencing something like that in her real life and excitedly gearing up for her wedding to former New York Yankees player, Alex Rodriguez, she is also preparing for her Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show next month with Shakira.

The site of the 54th Super Bowl event, scheduled to play Feb. 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, would be a personal one for Lopez as she has close ties to location. Fans of the artist extraordinaire will know that she and fiancé, Rodriguez both grew up in Miami and have a home in the area.

The upcoming event also will be the 11th Super Bowl hosted by the South Florida region, and sixth Super Bowl hosted in Miami Gardens with the last, Super Bowl XLIV, being almost 10 years ago.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images