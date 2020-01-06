Brad Pitt Speaks out During Golden Globes About ‘Running Into’ Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have not been married since 2005, but their fans still dream about the two A-listers reuniting at events. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was asked about that on the red carpet before the 2020 Golden Globes Sunday night, and welcomed the idea. In fact, he said the two are still good friends.

Brad Pitt KNOWS what everyone’s thinking, and he’s down for a Jennifer Aniston run-in at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/emWbPbHlC2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2020

“I’ll run into Jen,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a good friend.”

Pitt added that it would be the “second most important reunion of her year,” referencing the Friends cast reunion Aniston shared on Instagram last year.

Pitt and Aniston did not end up taking pictures together at the red carpet, although they were both there. Pitt was nominated for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Aniston was up for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama for Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005, and walked the red carpet as a couple at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards.

After their break-up, Pitt began a long relationship with Angelina Jolie, eventually marrying in 2014. The couple split in 2016, and finalized their divorce last year. In 2015, Aniston married actor Justin Theroux. They split in 2017.

Pitt has spoken about his marriage to Aniston in the past. Back in 2011, he got in trouble when it appeared he told Parade he was bored in the marriage.

“It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself,” he was quoted as saying. “I think that my marriage [to Jennifer Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

Pitt later apologized for those comments, calling Aniston an “incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly.”

“The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself — and that, I am responsible for,” Pitt added.

Pitt and Aniston are on much better terms today, as evidenced by his comments on Sunday. The two were also seen at Aniston’s 50th birthday in February 2019.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

