Golden Globes 2020: Alex Rodriguez Pens Touching Note to Jennifer Lopez After She Lost for ‘Hustlers’

She may not have taken home the win for her role in Hustlers during the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, but Jennifer Lopez is still a winner in Alex Rodriguez‘s eyes. After Lopez lost the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture to Marriage Story‘s Laura Dern, the 44-year-old retired baseball player took to Instagram to pen a touching message.

“Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of his fiancée on the red carpet.

“To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion,” he continued. “For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it.”

Along with dozens of fans who were touched by the sweet note, Lopez also couldn’t help but gush, writing in the comments section, “You are my everything.”

Nominated alongside Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, and Margot Robbie, Lopez ultimately went home empty handed for her role as Ramona in Hustlers after Dern snagged the prize. The nomination marked Lopez’s first since 1999’s Selena, something that she reflected on while walking the red carpet ahead of the award ceremony.

“It was 22 years ago, and it was – I can’t believe I’m here. I’m happy that I’m still here,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight. “[What would I tell the girl] who lost that day? I would tell her, ‘Don’t give up, keep going. It doesn’t matter what happens tonight, you’re still a winner.’”

The actress and singer, who is set to co-headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, had more than just her nomination on her mind, though, and she dished a few details about her and Rodriguez’s pending nuptials.

“No breaking news right now, but we are planning it, that’s all I can say. We’re planning it for some time this year-ish. We have a couple ideas,” she teased, adding that her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Rodriguez’s daughters — 15-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella — will “of course” be involved.