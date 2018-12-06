Golden Globes’ 2019 Hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Elicit Excitement

It was recently announced that 2019 Golden Globes will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, with the news eliciting excitement among social media users.

The beloved actors will join forces and co-host the big award show, which will be held in January.

Ever since the news was reported, fans have been expressing their excitement on Twitter.

“I am exclusively going to be watching the Golden Globes for Sandra Oh and when she’s not on screen I will be looking at Instagram send tweet,” one fan commented.

i don’t know if i’ve ever watched the golden globes but i sure as hell will now //t.co/DcfUOTMvUe — Sammy St. Nickalls 🎄 (@sammynickalls) December 5, 2018

“Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosting the Golden Globes ugh we love an excellent decision!,” someone else tweeted.

“Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg were unexpectedly fun together presenting at the Emmys and now I am even more excited for the #GoldenGlobes,” another person said.

“Sandra Oh hosting the Golden Globes [with] Andy Samberg might be the best news I will ever receive today,” a fourth fan stated.

Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg are hosting The #GoldenGlobes January 6 on NBC! That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/SehLmSqs9s — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 5, 2018

Oh spent 10 seasons on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Cristina Yang, but more recently she has been starring in the hit BBC series Killing Eve.

Samberg is most well-known for his time on Saturday Night Live, starring on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and for being part of the comedy-rap trio The Lonely Island.

Both stars have won Golden Globes, but neither have ever hosted the award show before. While Oh does not appear to have any past award show hosting credits, Samberg has hosted both the Independent Spirit Awards and the Emmys.

While it is unclear if Samberg may be nominated in the Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy category, many have speculated that Oh could be nominated for her work on Killing Eve.

today sandra oh becomes the FIRST asian woman to host a major awards show. tomorrow she’ll become the FIRST asian woman to be nominated for a lead golden globe. in january she’ll become the FIRST asian winner in a lead golden globes category. icon. //t.co/Y9VSx12zmX — NERDY (@nerdyasians) December 5, 2018

The Golden Globe awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.