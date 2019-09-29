‘God Friended Me’ Star Violett Beane Talks Cara and Miles’ Future After Finale Cliffhanger

It’s going to take some time before God Friended Me‘s Miles and Cara talk things out after their big Season 1 finale cliffhanger. The season ended left with Cara (Violett Beane) stopping Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) from professing his love for her, in an attempt to get her to stay in New York after accepting a six-month writing job in Paris.

While Cara’s actions were likely due to her not wanting to miss the chance to go on the European vacation, Beane exclusively revealed to PopCulture.com that their reunion will be one to remember in Season 2.

“There definitely is a little bit of tension I would say from that cliffhanger,” Beane told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Sept. 16. “They do have to work through some stuff and figure out why is Cara having such a hard time telling him how she feels. I think it’s going to be really, really cool to see how it unfolds and hear what the viewers have to say about it.”

Fans will have to wait a few weeks before the characters come together, as Cara will be busy with an unexpected adventure in Paris as Miles tries to find out more about the other people being contacted by the mysterious God Account.

“In the first episode, we’re going to realize that Miles has not been able to find Joy (Jessica Lu) again since she told him that she was getting friend suggestions,” Beane teased. “So he and Rakesh are trying to track her down and trying to figure out ‘does this mean the God Account is done with Miles?’

“What Cara and Miles both realize is that the God Account actually wants him to come to Paris, and so their worlds kind of collide over in France. It’s going to be a pretty cool little story,” she teased of the characters upcoming European reunion.

Fans will recall Cara accepted an offer to send six months in Paris writing a book about Simon’s (Adam Goldberg) technology. While some twists will reveal the real reason she was meant to go to Europe, Beane said she is excited to explore Cara’s journalist side as the season unfolds.

“I’m excited to see her in her work mode more. I want to see her really thrive,” she said. “She was fired from her last job before she went to Paris, and when she comes back to New York, she kind of has to pick up where she left off. But it’s proving not as easy as it seems.

“I kind of want to see her get back up and hit the top of the leaderboard again like she used to,” she added. “So yeah, yeah, I’m hoping to see some stuff with that.”

God Friended Me Season 2 premieres Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.