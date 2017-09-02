‘GMA’ Host Michael Strahan Reportedly Refuses to End Vacation Early for Hurricane Harvey Coverage

With the Hurricane Harvey floods destroying numerous communities in Southeast Texas, journalists have been on the ground reporting on the devastation and telling the stories of those most affected. However, one TV anchor who hasn’t been pitching in for coverage is Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan.

The former New York Giants defensive end is currently on vacation in Greece and has no plans to end his stay early. Since Strahan is a Houston native, this has rubbed many at the network the wrong way, according to Page Six.

“ABC News asked Strahan to come home from his vacation,” a source told the outlet. “But he refused and is still floating around on a yacht in Greece somewhere. ABC is really upset with him.”

Another source said many behind-the-scenes workers of the morning show “just cannot believe he didn’t come back.”

Strahan’s representative is hitting back at those claims, saying he wasn’t asked to come back and will be headed to Houston as soon as his vacation concludes on Monday. They also confirmed the former Live! with Kelly and Michael co-host had been in contact with family there.

“They did not ask him to come back,” the rep said. “He’s been in direct contact with his family — and thankfully they are doing fine. He is headed [to Houston] next week and will help in any way that he can.”

By comparison, fellow GMA host Robin Roberts returned from vacation to pitch in with coverage. Over on CNN, Anderson Cooper ditched his vacation plans to report on the storm’s aftermath.

While there may be irritation by some that he’s not on the ground, Strahan is still sending his love to his hometown online. He’s shared an inspirational message and promoted the Red Cross fundraising efforts.

“To my hometown of Houston and everyone there…I Love You and am praying for your safety. H-TOWN LOVE!” he wrote.

To my hometown of Houston and everyone there…I Love You and am praying for your safety. H-TOWN LOVE! Photo credit: Reuters/Nick Oxford pic.twitter.com/ZZjBDwbUl2 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 28, 2017