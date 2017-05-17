Netflix Releases First Official Trailer For GLOW

Netflix’s forthcoming original series about a women’s professional wrestling league in the ’80s finally received its first trailer ahead of its June 23 release date.

GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling) stars Alison Brie as a struggling actress who finally catchers her first big break in an upstart wrestling promotion organized.

The trailer features Brie’s character failing at an audition after she accidentally reads for a part meant for men. Sick of being typecast in roles depicting offensive stereotypes of women, Brie tries her hand at pro graps alongside many other women.

The promotion is ran by a coke-addicted Marc Maron, so it’s not exactly a stretch for the types of characters the famous podcast host/comedian typically plays. The show also stars Betty Gilping, singer Kate Nash, and Sunita Mani from Mr. Robot.

The series is a dramatic adaptation of the original GLOW promotion from the late ’80s which featured a roster exclusively filled with women—mostly actors, models, and stunt performers attempting to break into Hollywood.

The first trailer plays off of this theme, especially when the robot filled with drugs shows up.

GLOW lasted from 1986 – 1990 and spawned a successful documentary in 2012, which drummed up some interest in this dramatic revival on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above and then some photos in the gallery, and get ready to get Glamorous for GLOW’s premiere on June 23.

