‘GLOW’ Breakout Star Britney Young ‘Extremely Optimistic’ for Season 4 (Exclusive)

Just as with every GLOW fan out there, breakout star Britney Young is praying to the wrestling gods above that the Netflix series will be renewed for a fourth season. With the fate of GLOW still up in the air, Young said she’s “extremely optimistic” that her character Carmen Wade (aka Machu Picchu) and the rest of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will be on screens again sometime in the near future.

“I am sitting here, like literally every single body part that can be crossed is crossed — because I definitely want to go back for a fourth season,” Young told PopCulture.com.

While the Las Vegas-set third season, bolstered by stellar reviews, helped inch the characters closer to their goals, Young said she’d like to see them experience even more success, just like the real-life women who inspired the series.

“Take myself out of being part of the show and an actor on the show — as a fan, I need to know what happened,” Young said. “I think it’s one of those things where are the end of the show we could leave it where everybody just returns to L.A. and Sam’s (Marc Maron) directing and Ruth (Alison Brie) is acting again, Carmen’s wrestling. But I think we need to see that. We need to see these characters…get closer to what they wanted than what we have throughout the three seasons. And I’m really excited to see where they go.”

Just where exactly does Young think they’ll go? “I think if you think back to the original GLOW series that our show is actually based on, these girls got to go through so much more than we’ve seen our girls go through,” she explained.

“I want to see them on the talk shows. I want to see them selling out arenas across the country. I want to see them finally figure out: Was this worth it for us? Because I don’t think that we’re there yet. I think we have so much more story to tell with these characters and I want to continue telling it, essentially.”

As far as what lies in store for Carmen in a potential fourth season considering that she hit the road with her brother Kurt (Carlos Colón Jr.) at the end of Season 3, Young said she’s just as in the dark as fans are (although she did confirm that Carmen would be involved) — but that’s she’s expecting a challenge for her beloved character ahead.

“I would love to be optimistic and say that she [Carmen] goes on the road with her brother and she just becomes the wrestling star that she was always meant to be and she’s just the queen of the ball, but I really feel like it’s gonna be a little bit of a struggle for her,” Young told PopCulture.com. “It’s still the ’80s, women’s wrestling still isn’t that popular. It’s still not a go-getter title card for all these events. So I have a feeling it’s going to be a little bit of a struggle for her.”

Young said she’d like to see “closure” between Carmen and the rest of the GLOW characters, with whom she didn’t really get a goodbye. “She needs some closure with the girls. At the airport when she tells Ruth and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) that she didn’t tell any of the girls that she was leaving, [that] just breaks my heart,” she said. “I feel like she loves those girls and those girls love her, and I think both she helped them as much as they helped her and I think she needs to say goodbye properly. So I’m hoping she gets that chance.”

As far as Carmen’s relationship with Bash (Chris Lowell), which was virtually nonexistent throughout Season 3, Young said she wants a reunion there.

“I also need a reconciliation between her and Bash. There was not enough Carmen and Bash in Season 3 for me,” Young said.

“I’m really interested to see how the writers will handle her being gone. That’s one of the toughest things right now. So many people are asking me, ‘Are you coming back for season 4? What’s happening?’ and I’m like, ‘I know I’m coming back, I just don’t know in what capacity.’”

All three seasons of GLOW are available to stream on Netflix.

Photo credit: Alex Stone