'Grey's Anatomy' Adds 'SEAL Team' Cast Member for Season 19

Grey's Anatomy is bringing in one of the stars of SEAL Team for the upcoming 19th season. Adelaide Kane, who played Rebecca Bowen on the CBS show, has been cast as a new resident on the ABC medical drama, reports Deadline, joining fellow newcomers Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.

The four recently-cast actors will play first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after it was ordered to completely disband and rebuild its teaching program in the Season 18 finale. Kane's character, Jules Millin, was reportedly raised by "drug addled artist/hippies," but emerged from the situation all grown up. Having to take care of herself and her parents throughout life, Jules can be a bit bossy, but her heart is in the wrong place. The surgical resident isn't afraid to break a few rules to save a life, and it can definitely get her in trouble.

Kane shared the news that she had been cast on Grey's Anatomy on Instagram Tuesday, writing in the caption, "I'm not a doctor, but I play one on TV! So hyped to be a part of such a historic series!!! Can't wait to be covered in fake blood and bodily fluids on a daily basis [crying laughing emoji] tysm!"

Kane first stepped into the spotlight on the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours but made waves in the U.S. starring in the CW series Reign as Mary Stuart, ABC's Once Upon a Time as Ivy Belfrey and MTV's Teen Wolf as Cora Hale. Kane recently wrapped up an arc on NBC's This Is Us as Hailey Damon and was the recurring character Rebecca Bowen on SEAL Team. She also appeared on the big screen in The Purge and can be seen next in the indie film Cosmic Sin opposite Bruce Willis.

Grey's Anatomy is bringing in a class of new characters as the fates of several beloved characters hang in the balance following the end of Season 18. With the teaching hospital shuttered in the finale, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) has an unclear future at the hospital, sparking fan speculation that he could be planning his exit from the show.

Meanwhile, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) are on the lam after Owen's physician-assisted suicide program was revealed. Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) might also be heading off the show, having fled possibly back to his home state of Minnesota after a confrontation with Meredith, but none of these characters have officially made their exit from the show. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 returns on Thursday, Oct. 6 to ABC.