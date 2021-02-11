Gina Carano Fired From 'The Mandalorian' After Instagram Post About Nazi Germany

✖

Actress Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm released a statement on Wednesday night explaining that they had no intention of continuing to work with Carano due to her inflammatory social media posts. "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," the statement read. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

This decision comes in the wake of Carano sharing a deeply controversial post on Instagram claiming that being a Republican in America was the same as being Jewish in Nazi Germany. "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors... even by children," the post read. "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

as a jewish person, this is fucking vile and unnecessary. gina carano needs to be held accountable. the oppression my people have faced because of our religion and ethnicity is NOT the same as political disagreements. pic.twitter.com/ABuM8kO5hM — sarah ✡︎ (@leiaswinterfell) February 10, 2021

After the post started gaining notice, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano started trending worldwide. This is not the first time that the hashtag has trended, nor the first time that Carano has posted inflammatory opinions on social media. On Election Day, Carano tweeted about unsubstantiated election fraud. "We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today," she wrote. "Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system."

Carano also liked a tweet saying "you are more likely to be assaulted for being a Trump supporter than for your race" and shared a satirical news post about Democratic leaders wearing their masks like blindfolds so they "can't see what's really going on."

Carano also raised eyebrows on social media when she mocked people who put their pronouns in their social media bios -- she wrote "beep/bop/boop" in hers -- causing many to call her out as transphobic. Carano initially responded that she will "stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose." However, when she faced further criticism, she doubled down, arguing that she had faced "months of harassing in every way." "I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop," she tweeted.

"I'm not against trans lives at all," she wrote. "They need to find less abusive representation." She later claimed that her decision to put "beep/bop/boop" in her bio as "zero to do with mocking trans people" but was instead an attempt at "exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes."