Gillian Anderson Announces Departure From ‘American Gods’

Gillian Anderson is jumping off Starz‘s American Gods after showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green quit the series.

Anderson confirmed the news during a Television Critics Association panel Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, along with news that she would be exiting The X-Files reboot after the current season.

“I’m not doing any more American Gods,” she told reporters. “Bryan and Michael Green aren’t either, as has been announced.”

Fuller and Green decided to quit the series back in November after clashing with producers Fremantle over the show’s season two budget.

Anderson played the role of the goddess Media during the Starz series’ first season. Media took the form of various pop culture icons such as David Bowie, Lucille Ball and Marilyn Monroe.