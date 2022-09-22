Ghosts' Season 2: Everything We Know About the CBS Sitcom's Return
Ghosts has been a massive hit freshman series at CBS, and the beloved show is getting a Season 2, which premieres this month. Trading the undead for the mostly-still-dead, Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate. Along with her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Sam decided to turn the manor into a bed and breakfast.
However, unbeknownst to the couple, their new home is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang constantly gets into hijinks and misadventures, winding up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are much more heart than haunt. Additional stars of the show include Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long. Scroll down to read all we know now about Ghosts Season 2 on CBS!
Season 2 Premiere Date
Mark your calendars for the official opening of Woodstone B&B— season two of #GhostsCBS premieres September 29 on @CBS and @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/Q0Y8FhT8hE— Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) June 23, 2022
Ghosts Season 2 is currently scheduled to debut on Sept. 29. The series premiered on Oct. 7, 2021, and was picked up for a full season that same month. In January 2022, Ghosts was renewed for a second season.prevnext
Filming
Ghosts Season 2 is currently in production in Montreal, Canada. Many of the show's cast members have shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on their social media channels, including the one above from McIver.prevnext
Cast
The entire main cast is coming back for the new season, with all eight ghosts included. At this time, there is no word on whether or not Season 2 will add any new main cast members. But it has also been speculated by showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman that Crash — aka actor Hudson Thames — would return.prevnext
Storylines
As far as storylines for Season 2 of Ghosts, showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman previously revealed a few things fans can expect. They confirmed that we'll learn more about things like Alberta's (Pinnock) murder, as well as the love lives of both Sasappis (Zaragoza) and Trevor (Grodman). The showrunners also assured fans that the new season will continue to follow the various relationships of the show, including Sam and Jay, Flower and Thorfinn and Pete and Alberta.prevnext
Streaming
HAUNT 👏 GIRL 👏 SUMMER 👏
We said it. #GhostsCBS pic.twitter.com/LAGO6H78uh— CBS (@CBS) July 7, 2022
Lastly, Paramount+ subscribers will be excited to learn that CBS made a deal for the service to be the exclusive streaming site for Ghosts, ahead of the new season. Additionally, the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.prev