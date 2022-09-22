Ghosts' Season 2: Everything We Know About the CBS Sitcom's Return

Season 2 Premiere Date Mark your calendars for the official opening of Woodstone B&B— season two of #GhostsCBS premieres September 29 on @CBS and @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/Q0Y8FhT8hE — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) June 23, 2022 Ghosts Season 2 is currently scheduled to debut on Sept. 29. The series premiered on Oct. 7, 2021, and was picked up for a full season that same month. In January 2022, Ghosts was renewed for a second season. prevnext

Streaming HAUNT 👏 GIRL 👏 SUMMER 👏 We said it. #GhostsCBS pic.twitter.com/LAGO6H78uh — CBS (@CBS) July 7, 2022 Lastly, Paramount+ subscribers will be excited to learn that CBS made a deal for the service to be the exclusive streaming site for Ghosts, ahead of the new season. Additionally, the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.