'Ghosts' on CBS: Isaac Gets Scolded by Hetty and Sasappis in First Look Clip at Season 2 Premiere

The Ghosts Season 2 premiere is coming up very soon, and in a new first-look clip, we see that Isaac is getting scolded by Hetty and Sasappis for his treatment of Thorfinn. In the brief scene, cholera ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) comes upstairs to let everyone know Thor (Devan Chandler Long) is depressed in the basement because Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) "told him to get lost" because Issac's boyfriend Nigel (John Hartman) "doesn't want Thor around." Upon hearing this news, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) are immediately upset with Issac.

"I merely suggested he tone down his energy a bit," Isaac said while defending himself from the allegations. "And I suppose, upon exit, he did cryptically promise he'd not be around anymore, but I just thought that was his Viking temper." Sasappis then firmly tells Issac to "go apologize to Thor," but, surprisingly, Isaac refuses. "I don't even know what this thing is with Nigel yet, but whatever it is I don't want to ruin it before it starts. So, I'm sorry that Thor is unhappy, but when is it my chance to be happy? Huh? When is it old Higgentoot's turn!?" Isaac then storms off, and Hetty strongly urges a smiling Nancy to "leave."

Thorfinn's taken us on an emotional journey of epic proportions, and we're ready to embark on the next one when #GhostsCBS season two premieres this Thorsday. ⚡️ #Welcome2Woodstone pic.twitter.com/jPWWCLEgZj — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) September 26, 2022

Recently, Ghosts co-showrunner Joe Port teased what's to come in the new episodes and revealed that, among all the new elements of Season 2, fans will meet a ghost who has discovered a loophole in being tethered to the place they died. Speaking to TV Line, Port said, "We're going to meet a ghost can go around the world, but is bound to this car that her death is related to. Additionally, Port explained that fans will also learn more about Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) nosey neighbors, the Farnsbys, and the ghost that haunts their property.

"We're going to learn more about her, Judy, played by Lindsey Broad," Port said. He also teased that "we're going to learn more about another ghost that lives there and its connection to one of our ghosts." However, none of the new storylines will distract from our main cast of characters, as TV Line notes the new episodes will still pick up some developments from Season 1.

In a description of the Ghosts Season 2 premiere, CBS details, "Sam enlists the Ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the B&B. Also, Isaac tries to integrate Nigel into his friend group." Ghosts Season 2 premieres Thursday, Sept. 29 (8:30-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on CBS, and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.