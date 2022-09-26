'Ghosts' Showrunners Tease New Ghost Plots for Season 2

Ghosts returns to CBS this week, and the series showrunners recently teased some new ghosty plots for Season 2. Speaking to TV Line, co-showrunner Joe Port revealed that, among all the new elements this time around, fans will meet a ghost who has discovered a loophole in being tethered to the place they died. "We're going to meet a ghost can go around the world, but is bound to this car that her death is related to," he revealed.

Additionally, Port explained that fans will also learn more about Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) nosey neighbors, the Farnsbys, and the ghost that haunts their property. "We're going to learn more about her, Judy, played by Lindsey Broad," Port said. He also teased that "we're going to learn more about another ghost that lives there and its connection to one of our ghosts." However, none of the new storylines will distract from our main cast of characters, as TV Line notes the new episodes will still pick up some developments from Season 1.

There's no spirit better suited to lead this troop than Pete. We'd follow this Pinecone Trooper anywhere— all the way to Thursday's #GhostsCBS season two premiere, for starters. pic.twitter.com/cFE2QjRCDE — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) September 26, 2022

Previously, Ambudkar dropped a tease of his own, divulging that the new episodes of Ghosts will revisit his past "possession" episode. During a cast interview with Fandom, the hilarious Season 1 episode was brought up with one of the hosts asking Ambudkar — who plays Jay Arondekar — if he would want to do more possession scenes. "Yeah, I would, I would love to do it," the actor replied.

Ambudkar went on to praise his co-stars for bringing life to that episode, saying, "The great thing about this ensemble, from top to bottom, is every actor has a strong point of view of their character. They've created really iconic roles and for any impressionist or impersonator, you have to have great source material." He added, "Every one of these guys would be a dream to play and I think so much fun for the audience. I don't know if I'll be the one who gets possessed this season, but I'm pretty sure we're going to revisit that story. What do you call it — Device? — in Season 2... much to the joy of the audience. So you'll see. But if I could play anyone again, I would do it." Ghosts Season 2 kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 29, only on CBS and Paramount+.