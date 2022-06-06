'Ghosts' Star Rebecca Wisocky Breaks Down the 'Symbolism' Behind Season 1's 'Most Fun' Episode (Exclusive)

✖

Ghosts on CBS is ranking high among TV's funniest comedies right now and while there are 18 episodes fans can enjoy over this summer thanks to Paramount+, one episode, in particular, has everyone talking! In the smash hit freshman sitcom's 13th episode "The Vault," audiences saw another side of Woodstone Mansion matriarch and Gilded Age ghost, Hetty Woodstone — played immaculately by Rebecca Wisocky. With the episode splitting the comedy wide open thanks to a secret vault and mustache-twirling robber baron Elias (Matt Walsh), the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom is proving it's episodes like this that truly stand out as a benchmark for smart, clever writing among TV today.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com to reflect on the past season, Wisocky admits it was this episode that equally blew the cast members away. "Thirteen episodes in and then the mythology changes. All of us were blown away and completely surprised that they even introduced the concept of hell. I mean, [the writers are] constantly surprising us, but that's the way in which this universe can fracture and change and can continue to change on into Season 2 and beyond," she said. "The writing's just really good. The writing's just really tight. It's really smart. It's sensitive. It has a great heart and it's incredibly funny, incredibly tight."

Adding how it was a joy to play with Walsh, Wisocky reveals she also really loved the "symbolism" of the episode, notably for her character Hetty, who seemingly had all the privilege in the world, but no power. "That's interesting to think about as an actor. But I love that when she gets some glimpse of some sort of power, she becomes this greedy child," she said, throwing it back to Episode 10's "Possession," which sees Jay possessed by Hetty after an electrical accident. "When Hetty possesses Jay in that episode, she becomes ravenous, eating all the Cheetos and wanting to run to Paris," she said. "She has so much pent-up desire that I think that's a nice kind of character to have. That is so pent up — so literally corseted and tied together, that when that damn breaks a little bit, they become uncontrollable and that's very, very fun to play."

However, Wisocky notes "The Vault" was a very special episode for her because it brought together the whole cast for one especially amazing, exciting scene. "It's some of the most fun that we have is when we get all these scenes together," she said, referring to the last scene where Elias "goes down on them" — which translates simply as going to hell thanks to Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman). "While it was largely just me speaking in that scene, it was so much an ensemble scene. Everyone was there, everyone gathered around, there was so much emotion in filming that scene late on a Friday night and I think we managed to conjure this sense that Hetty doesn't realize until that moment that she has the right and the capacity to speak up and then, of course, she takes it one step too far and believes that she also has the capacity to banish people to hell."

With Hetty experimenting on the limits of her newfound power, the scene that follows is one that leaves fans — new and old — just as surprised and terrified when she tests her alleged abilities on fellow Woodstone ghost, Trevor, saying "Trevor, go to hell." In a scene that is an outstanding model of Grodman's physical comedy chops amplifying the moment through his anxious frenzy and charm, Trevor leaps in the air, screaming, "Why would you pick me?! What is wrong with you?!"

Naturally, because Trevor is a nice, decent guy — as seen in the episode, "Trevor's Pants — following that experiment by Hetty, he remains on this earthly plane, later noting most frightened that the moment "was so scary." The scene has become a fan favorite with many taking to social media to inquire how many takes it took for the New York native to jump that high. Wisocky shares that her co-star and the esteemed theater actor nailed the scene immediately. "He did it instantly. I mean, he's great. I love him. I love working with him. I love everybody. Everyone fits their role so perfectly."

Wisocky further tells PopCulture she is humbled by not just getting the chance to work with her co-stars, whom she also considers her good friends, but says the whole thing is a real blessing. "Sounds a little cliche, but it's so true. It's just wonderful. I think one of the things that have been so rewarding is to see the breadth of people that have found our show compelling," she said. "And all the fan art that's come out of it and all the stories of people watching with their families across generations. I think everybody's got a Hetty in the family. Everybody's got a Trevor. These characters are kind of archetypes of people we know in our lives. I think that has produced lots of opportunities for people to get together and have more difficult probing conversations that have brought them closer and also to enjoy a laugh at the same time."

For more on Ghosts and Rebecca Wisocky, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.