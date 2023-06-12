Don Lemon Returning to CNN? Source Speaks out After Chris Licht's Firing

Following the surprise firing of CNN's now-former CEO Chris Licht, a source is speaking out about the possibility of Don Lemon returning to the network. Speaking to the NY Post, a source reportedly laughed and said they "don't see any scenario" in which the former host would be compelled to rejoin CNN. A separate source told Radar Online that Lemon has been "laughing at Chris' mounting failures."

On April 24, Lemon announced that he had been let go from CNN. In his statement, the news anchor wrote, "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play." He then added, "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best." The network later refuted his claims.

Licht initially confirmed Lemon's exit by stating, "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors." In regards to CNN This Morning — the network's morning show that Lemon helped launch in late 2022 with co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins — Licht stated, "We are committed to its success."

Lemon's CNN exit came after months of controversy surrounding the journalist, as well as a rocky start to CNN This Morning. Things seemed to escalate back in February after Lemon made some sexist comments about women while discussing Republican politician Nikki Haley. Following the comments, Lemon was absent from the show for a while and was said to be undergoing "formal training" regarding his rhetoric.

The journalist eventually returned to CNN This Morning, but the tension between himself and his co-host — specifically Collins — was quite palpable. It was reported that the feud boiled over, with Lemon allegedly screaming at Collins. More accusations eventually emerged, with one report claiming that in the past, Lemon made career threats toward CNN's Live From host Kyra Phillips. Lemon has denied all the allegations against him.