‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: Montana Jordan and Jessie Prez Tease Their ‘Frenemy’ Journey (Exclusive)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is back with a brand new season and brand new troubles for Georgie Cooper.

As Georgie (Montana Jordan) takes over his father-in-law’s tire shop with the help of his new business partner Ruben (Jessie Prez), the pair quickly realizes they’re not on the same page — and Jordan and Prez teased to PopCulture.com that there’s a long way to go on their “frenemy” journey.

“Georgie, he’s got this tunnel vision of how he wants to end up at Dr. Tire, as he has named the shop,” Jordan explained of his character’s dynamic with Ruben. “But Ruben has a completely different idea of how he wants to get there, and that’s something that they’re gonna have to work through and figure out as business partners.”

(Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS)

“That’s just part of the journey that makes people want to come back and watch to see how they end up coming to that,” Jordan teased.

Prez told PopCulture that this season will soon uncover “why Ruben is the way he is,” adding, “The dynamic of this frenemy relationship with Georgie is going to be a lot of fun, because they’re no longer co-workers — they’re business partners now — so there has to be some type of middle ground. … There are gonna be a lot of challenges, there are going to be ups and downs, but it’s going to be awesome.”

Georgie’s new business endeavor is also contributing to some problems at home with his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment), who is turning heads as the weekend weather girl in Thursday’s all-new episode of the CBS comedy, titled “Fan Mail and Old-Timey Organ Music.”

“Georgie’s trying to create his business, and he has his career on his shoulder, and then Mandy has her career and this newfound fame of becoming the weather girl, and Georgie’s not liking the newfound fame that she’s getting,” Jordan teased of what’s to come. “It causes problems at home.”

(Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS)

All the outside opinions from family don’t help either. “It just makes it harder on them,” Jordan explained, “and when they’re trying to raise their beautiful baby girl and they’ve got all these different challenges that are going on, it makes it harder. But that’s just something that they’ve got to work through as young parents.”

It’s that “heart” in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage that Prez thinks keeps fans coming back for more. “What makes this show special is how much heart this show has,” he shared, “and we’re continuing that tradition of great characters and real stories.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.