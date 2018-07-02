‘General Hospital’ Veteran Leslie Charleson Returning to Work on Show in July

General Hospital veteran Leslie Charleson is returning to the long-running soap opera after a leg injury, confirming on Twitter that she will be back at work on the show in July.

Charleson played Monica Quartermaine on the series before being sidelined with her injury, forcing the show to temporarily replace her with Patty McCormack.

“My first day back to work at GH is July 23rd!” she tweeted on June 30.

Charleson has played the role of Dr. Quartermaine, the hospital’s Chief of Staff, since 1977 and is currently the longest-serving cast member of the show. ABC has yet announced the airdate of the first episode featuring her return.

In April, the 73-year-old took a fall and injured her leg, rendering her unable to work and causing the show to replace her as storylines are written out far in advance.

An announcement was also posted on the General Hospital Facebook page at the time sharing the news.

“Leslie’s beloved dog, Riley Rose, was a little too eager for her morning walk and tripped Leslie, injuring her leg,” the post read. “Unfortunately she will need to be replaced in shows already written. We wish her a speedy recovery and all the best.”

After her fall, Charleson used Twitter to thank her fans for their supportive messages.

“I’m overwhelmed by all your comments and well wishes since my fall,” she wrote. “I’ll do my best to heal quickly because there’s nothing more I’d like to do than to get back on my horse and back in the Quartermaine living room! My love and thanks to you all!”

She shared a similar sentiment in May, writing, “Thank you all so much for your continued well wishes. I’m happy to say I’m on the mend and will be back in the saddle again soon!”

