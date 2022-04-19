'General Hospital' Casts Star Cameron Mathison's Wife Vanessa

✖

General Hospital is bringing a new woman into Drew Cain's life – and it's someone close to actor Cameron Mathison's heart! Mathison's real-life wife, Vanessa Mathison, will guest-star alongside her husband in the Thursday, April 21 episode of the ABC soap opera, which was bumped from her original Wednesday, April 20, airdate due to last week's preemption, Soap Opera Digest reports.

Vanessa will star as Mia, an executive coach who meets with Drew, but details as to what awaits these two on-screen are still under wraps. With Drew working hard to get back to his life in Port Charles, fans have theorized that Mia could be someone who helps him get back on track and figure out what he really wants in life.

This isn't the first time Cameron and Vanessa have appeared on-screen together. She previously appeared on the Home & Family talk show with her husband and his co-host Debbie Matenopoulos and guest-starred on Cameron's House Rules, the short-lived reality series that Cameron hosted in 2015.

Nevertheless, the husband-wife duo couldn't be more excited for their upcoming General Hospital appearance, with Cameron sharing a photo doing press by Vanessa's side Tuesday. "Talking all about Vanessa's acting debut on General Hospital this Thursday," he captioned the photo, in part. "What character is she playing? How will it affect Drew? Is there chemistry between the two?! [General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini] I can't believe you made this happen. What a bday present for my girl."

General Hospital co-star Marcus Coloma commented in support, "You guys are amazing," as did Finola Hughes, who wrote, "There is definitely chemistry." General Hospital fans were also quick to rally around the pair, with one person commenting, "My DVR is set," and another chiming in, "I will tune in !! I'm sure she will do absolutely amazing."

Cameron and Vanessa also celebrated her 55th birthday Tuesday. The All My Children alum penned a romantic tribute to his beloved reading, "Happy birthday my love. You are my best friend, spiritual partner, ultimate travel companion, love of my life, and the most incredible mom to our kids I could ever imagine. Love you more than I can say."