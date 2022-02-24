‘General Hospital’ Recasts Major Character

General Hospital has found another Jordan Ashford. The long-running ABC soap opera cast Tanisha Harper in the role, ABC told Deadline on Wednesday. She will take over for Briana Nicole Henry, who left the show in September 2021, three years after she joined.

Since Henry left the show, Jordan has been hospitalized offscreen in Albany, New York. The character, who works as the police commissioner of the show’s fictional setting Port Charles, was battling renal failure. It looks like her condition will take a turn for the better soon as Harper will make her General Hospital debut in March.

Harper is the third actress to play Jordan. The character was originated by Vanessa Antoine, who played the part from 2014 to 2018. Harper’s credits include Hulu’s Dollface and HBO Max’s Hacks. She also starred in Netflix’s Dear White People and the movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Henry announced she was leaving General Hospital in September. “I decided it was time for me to move on from [General Hospital] and I got nothing but love and support from everyone involved,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside several photos with her co-stars. “Not to mention was given the most beautiful send off that left me quite literally shaken.” She also thanked her co-stars, the crew and the legion of GH fans who have supported her.

“To the fans, it took me a while to win you over, but once you saw my heart you made me feel so much love,” Henry wrote at the time. “I hope I brought something unique and honest to your beloved character of Jordan Ashford, she’s one helluva woman. Until next time loves.”

While Henry left GH on good terms, her former co-stars Ingo Rademacher and Steve Bruton did not. They were both fired for refusing to follow ABC’s vaccination mandate. In December, Rademacher sued ABC, arguing that the vaccine mandate was unconstitutional and an example of religious discrimination. He claimed her sought a religious exemption, but the network rejected him.

When Burton announced he was fired, he also claimed he applied for medical and religious exemptions, but both were denied. “Which, you know, hurts,” Burton said on Instagram in November. “But this is also about personal freedom for me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this.” Burton added that he will “always be grateful” for his time on the show.