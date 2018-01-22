Gary Oldman Slammed by Social Media During SAG Awards Red Carpet

With his performance in Darkest Hour earning critical praise, Gary Oldman has been making the rounds on the award show circuit. But with that praise also comes social media backlash, as people are bringing up Oldman’s past, including domestic abuse accusations.

Those criticisms popped up once again at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

me: Everyone is talking about favorite Gary Oldman roles. You could contribute!

also me: BRING UP HIS HISTORY OF ABUSE AND RACIST REMARKS pic.twitter.com/hlrF1iUamp — Laura (@kitalita) January 17, 2018

gary oldman beat his ex wife w a phone just a reminder #SAGAwards — lea (@leaaabeaaa) January 22, 2018

F Gary Oldman — 📚Librarians are Rad (@RatherBeGulfing) January 22, 2018

Me organizing a dinner for the voters of the awards who are giving the awards to Gary Oldman #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/XjVMQsrrBS — Call Me By My @ (@Caarmsssss) January 12, 2018

“gary oldman beat his ex wife w a phone just a reminder,” one tweeter wrote.

The abuse in question involves an incident back in 2001, where Oldman allegedly hit his wife Donya Fiorentino in the face with a telephone in front of their children.

“As I picked up the phone to call the police, Gary put his hand on my neck and squeezed,” she told the New York Daily News. “I backed away, with the phone receiver in my hand. I tried to dial 911. Gary grabbed the phone receiver from my hand, and hit me in the face with the telephone receiver three or four times. Both of the children were crying.”

Oldman took part in the “Time’s Up” silent protest at the Golden Globes earlier this month, wearing all black and a “Time’s Up” pin supporting the anti-sexual harassment movement.