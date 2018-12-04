‘Games of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington on Spinoff Show Appearance: ‘Not on Your Life’

If you’re harboring any secret hopes that Jon Snow may show up in the forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel, consider them dashed, with actor Kit Harington seemingly putting the kibosh on any rumor that he might make an appearance on a GOT spinoff.

Harington was promoting his London play True West when he was asked by the BBC if he would consider popping in on of the multiple planned spinoffs centered on the world of GOT.

“Would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life,” he said. “…If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot of Game of Thrones, that’s almost 10 years of your life. That’s really unusual in an actor’s career. It was a huge, emotional upheaval leaving that family.”

The article added, “What if he were asked to film a single scene, maybe as an ancestor of Jon Snow? His answer remains an unequivocal no.”

Harington has been starring as Jon Snow since GOT premiered in 2011 and will take up the role one final time when the HBO drama’s eighth season premieres in April 2019. He is currently starring in the Sam Shepard play True West on stage in London.

Fans have been on the hunt for any tidbits they can glean about the upcoming final episodes, though they won’t get much information our of Harington, who cracked that “there’s a really big dance number” involved in the final story.

While Harington may not be involved, HBO is currently readying a pilot for a prequel set 5,000 years before the events of GOT. The series’ unofficial title is The Long Night and it will star Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse. The pilot is set to film in the spring and could potentially hit the air in 2020 if the series is greenlit by HBO.

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” the show’s description reads, via Entertainment Weekly. “And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

In addition to that show, four other prequel titles were developed but have not yet made it to a pilot.

