'Games of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff Seemingly Teased by HBO

HBO published a new video on Friday that seems to tease the Game of Thrones spinoff about Jon Snow. SNOW is one of the "successor shows" in development as far as we know, but with the release of this new sizzle real, some fans suspect that a big announcement is coming. Since Kit Harington is making an appearance at Game of Thrones Con this weekend, the chances seem pretty good.

HBO's new video is essentially a highlight reel depicting "Jon Snow's Journey" in Game of Thrones. It shows clips from Season 1 to the series finale, with a voice-over recounting his adventures and his relationships. It says nothing about another show, but by now most fans know that Harington is heavily involved in developing a spinoff series with the working title SNOW. According to author George R.R. Martin, SNOW was an original idea by Harington and a team of writers and would be a sequel about Jon Snow's life beyond The Wall after the events of the Game of Thrones TV series. It would likely not be related to the continuity of Martin's books.

Last we heard, SNOW was still in the writing stages and was officially just "in development" with no guarantee that it would be filmed or air on TV. HBO has been working on Game of Thrones spinoffs for years now, but several have been dropped in the development process and others are still hanging in limbo. SNOW is currently one of four live-action shows in development, along with The Sea Snake, 10,000 Ships and Dunk & Egg. There are also a couple of animated shows in development.

If HBO has decided to move forward with SNOW, it wouldn't be much of a surprise. Harington is now a global superstar in his own right, and the show would have the most recognizable connection to the main series. However, after the success of House of the Dragon, the show most closely connected to that timeline would be The Sea Snake. It would be a series about the adventures of Corlys Velayron before the events of House of the Dragon, including his "nine voyages" around the world.

Meanwhile, fans of Martin's rich lore would probably be the most excited for 10,000 Ships – a show about the mass exodus of the civilization that lived on the Rhoyne River and moved to settle in Dorne in southern Westeros. That would take place about 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones and would focus on Queen Nymeria who mobilized her people's 10,000 remaining vessels to flee their home in the face of attacks by Valyrian dragon riders.

Still, SNOW could potentially dive deeply into lore and world-building as well. Many people speculate that the show would fill in the gaps left by Game of Thrones' rushed ending, and perhaps expand on magical elements as well. Since the show ended with Bran merging with the Wierwood trees and all the information contained there, there's no reason SNOW couldn't range into flashbacks as Jon Snow uncovers those secrets for himself.

At the time of this writing, SNOW remains officially "in development" with no series order or even pilot order. Harington's impending appearance at Game of Thrones Con remains a mystery.