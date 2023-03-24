Game Show Returning for Surprise New Episodes After Season Finale

Dropout.tv's hit comedy panel game show Gaem Changer may have aired its Season 5 finale last month, but the beloved game show isn't taking a seasonal hiatus just yet. Weeks after the show seemingly concluded its latest season, Dropout.tv announced on March 20 that four all-new episodes are set to air in April.

The new episodes are part of what the subscription media service provider described as a "4-episode event series" titled Game Changer: Battle Royale – Old Guard vs. New Blood. According to an official synopsis for the four-episode event, it seems that 10 contestants will compete, the synopsis reading, "10 contestants, 1 question: who will survive?" Game Changer: Battle Royale – Old Guard vs. New Blood is set to premiere on Monday, April 3.

The news comes after Game Changer Season 5 supposedly wrapped with "Escape the Greenroom." The episode, which aired on March 6, was billed as the final episode of the season. However, not long after the episode aired, host Sam Reich teased that something else was on its way. In a March 13 tweet, Reich shared screenshots from fan questions he answered. After one fan asked how many episodes Game Changer Season 5 would consist of, Reich responded, "9! and then a cut for time probably? Or I'll pull something else out of my sleeve." However, he changed tune when answering another fan who questioned if the show would "keep an episode out like you did in Season 4." Responding to that question, Reich wrote, "much as I'd like to pretend I have something up my sleeve, this time what you're seeing is what you get!"

Originally premiering in 2019, Game Changer is a comedy panel game show. The show features players, typically three per who are usually comedians, who participate in a new game every episode. The major twist is that the contestants typically don't understand the premise and rules of the game.

Game Changer has been met with plenty of success. Along with earning several season renewals, Polygon ranked the series among the best TV shows, praising Game Changer as "one of the funniest, nicest, cleverest pieces of TV you can put your eyeballs on right now." Game Changer: Battle Royale – Old Guard vs. New Blood premieres on Monday, April 3 on the Dropout streaming service.