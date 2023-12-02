Game Show Episode Scrapped After Contestants With Disabilities Speak out With Concerns

Christmas University Challenge, a British game show, has had an episode pulled from its schedule after two contestants spoke out about a lack of accommodations for the needs of their disabilities in the show. A contestant who is blind described the experience as "distressing," reported BBC News.

The BBC said it has apologized to the individuals involved. In addition, Lifted Entertainment, which is part of ITV Studios and produces the show, has offered its "sincere apologies."

Christmas University Challenge is a seasonal spin-off of the BBC Two quiz show University Challenge in which accomplished alums represent their former universities. According to BBC News, prior to recording, the contestants informed the producers of their disabilities.

The production team reportedly communicated that subtitles would not be possible for the show but that audio description would be available. In reality, however, the audio description did not occur, the outlet reported.

An affected contestant told the outlet, "One minute before the show, we were told there was no audio description and that your captain will instead have to explain everything."

The contestant said a pie chart and maps were among the visual images that needed to be described. "It was distressing," they added. The second contestant, who is neurodivergent and faces difficulties with audio processing, said they had requested subtitles ahead of time so they could quickly answer questions. "Unfortunately, I was told this wasn't possible," they said.

They requested other changes to manage their sensory needs but do not feel those were fully addressed. Despite not having accommodations and last-minute changes, they were still willing to participate but found the experience to be "overwhelming and overstimulating," they said that it adversely affected their ability to function for a week afterward.

Upon recording the show, the two contestants contacted the BBC and asked that it not be broadcast. "I was in touch to say I'd prefer not to have the manifestation of my disability broadcast on network TV in the run-up to Christmas," the first contestant said.

A decision was made to pull the episode on Dec. 1. The contestants expressed gratitude that it was not broadcast and offered to help make the show more inclusive in the future.

According to a spokesperson for the BBC, "We can confirm that an episode in the upcoming series of Alumni University Challenge will not be broadcast because two of the contestants felt their access requirements were not sufficiently met by the production.

"We are working closely with producers to improve cross industry access on our programmes to ensure a consistent approach is implemented. We would like to apologise to the individuals and teams concerned, and they have been written to personally by the producers."

Lifted Entertainment said in a statement, "During the pre-filming briefing for this episode, two contestants requested that certain adjustments be made in order for them to be able to fully participate However, following the recording, we were made aware that the adjustments made fell short of their requirements. We have spoken to the individuals involved and offered our sincere apologies.

"Having listened very carefully to their descriptions of their experiences, we agreed with the BBC that the fairest course of action was not to screen this particular edition." Despite the decision to pull the episode, BBC News reports that the rest of the series is unaffected.