‘Game of Thrones’: Who Will Jaime Fight for Next Season?

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

The brewing tension between Jaime and Cersei Lannister finally reached a boiling point on Sunday’s season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. The question that fans are now asking regarding Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s character is: who will Jaime fight for in season 8?

Toward the end of the episode — titled “The Dragon and the Wolf,” — Jaime’s allegiance to his twin sister was broken after she reneged on an agreement to support Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in an effort to defeat the White Walkers. Even though Jaime is well-aware that Cersei is constantly scheming and making plans, he was completely caught off guard by the situation.

In a meeting held at the Dragonpit, Cersei promised to send her armies to the north to fight with Jon and Dany in a battle against the army of the dead, led by the Night King. Earlier in the exchange, Euron Greyjoy appeared to have ditched Cersei, fleeing with his fleet to the safety of the Iron Islands. However, Cersei made a covert deal with Euron that he would go to Essos and ferry the Golden Company back to Westeros to help her maintain control over the Iron Throne.

This deceitful move was the final straw for Jaime. He was last shown departing King’s Landing, leaving his pregnant sister behind.

Even though Jaime has severed ties for the time being with Cersei, it isn’t necessarily guaranteed that he will be taking up arms with Jon and Dany. He has bad blood with both House Stark and House Targaryen. He personally assassinated Dany’s grandfather, the Mad King, and the Lannister family was essentially responsible for Ned Stark being executed amongst a slew of other offenses towards the Starks.

In the event that Jaime does fight with the Mother of Dragons and the King in the North against the White Walkers, he will likely need to share some of his expertise in how to take down a dragon with a Scorpion bolt. The final shots of the season finale showed the Night King riding atop Dany’s fallen dragon taking down The Wall. In the looming war against the army of the dead, the dragon will be a formidable force and Jaime’s input could be invaluable.

One detail that could indicate Jaime will be fighting against Cersei in Season 8 is the prophecy that was given to her by Maggy the Frog. Cersei was told that a younger, “more beautiful” queen would end her reign. It was also prophesied that her three children would be killed and that her death would come by a younger brother, the Valonqar. It’s possible that Tyrion could be the one to kill Cersei, but Jaime is technically younger as he came out of the womb right after her when they were born.