‘Game of Thrones’: What the Cast Will Star in After the HBO Series

Game of Thrones is officially done, but the cast of the beloved HBO series has a bright future ahead.

Many of actors who helped turn the show into a cultural phenomenon are walking away from their characters on the HBO fantasy drama with big film commitments, new TV shows and many other exciting projects.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at the projects the biggest stars of Game of Thrones will be seen in next.

Emilia Clarke

Daenerys Targaryen is trading in her dragons for some holiday romance. Clarke has been cast opposite Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in the Paul Feig-helmed romantic comedy, Last Christmas, set to be released Nov. 8.

The actress also revealed in a recent Hollywood Reporter roundtable she hopes to steer clear of roles in big franchises.

“One thing I would not like to do is something that would have a sequel. Something that could have, like, “And then two and then three and then four.” I’d like to not do one of those for a minute,” the actress said.

Kit Harington

The actor behind Jon Snow got his fix of dragon-themed projects in 2019.

Aside from the final season of the HBO series, the actor voiced Eret in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. After that, it seems like the A-lister is taking some well-deserved time off to spend time with his wife and former co-star, Rose Leslie.

Sophie Turner

From the end of a groundbreaking show to the end of a movie franchise, Turner is in the center of it all.

The actress behind the Queen in the North will reprise her role as Jean Grey in the sequel of X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix. After Jean is hit by a solar flare while on a mission, the Phoenix emerges causing her to lose control of her powers.

The film is set to arrive in theaters on June 7.

Maisie Williams

Like her on-screen sister, Williams is also a part of the X-Men franchise though her film, New Mutants, has been clouded by frequent schedule changes for its release.

The latest release date for the movie, in which she stars as Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfbane, is April 3, 2020.

Williams also currently lends her voice to hacker Cammie McCloud on the Rooster Teeth web series Gen:Lock. Entertainment Tonight reports she recently launched her own social media platform, Daisie, meant to bring artists together in creative collaboration.

Isaac Hempstead Wright

Bran Stark ended up ruling over the Six Kingdoms in the Game of Thrones series finale, but Hempstead is not letting the power keep him from pursuing his studies.

The actor, who began working on the show when he was 10 years old, revealed his plans to return to school and finish his studies in neuroscience. He is also set to star in two new projects: Heist drama The Blue Mauritus, along with Anthony Mackie and Elodie Yung, and sci-fi thriller Voyagers with Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan.

Lena Headey

Headey will always stand as one of Game of Thrones‘ strongest performers, giving humanity to Cersei Lannister, one of the show’s most nefarious villains.

The actress starred in Fighting With My Family as a wrestling matriarch earlier this year, and is reuniting with fellow Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen in the upcoming immigration drama The Flood.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Jamie Lannister may have not survived the series, but Coster-Waldau is busy making sure fans will see him in plenty of projects moving forward.

The actor is set to lead the cast of Brian De Palma’s new crime drama, Domino, out May 31, where the actor stars alongside Game of Thrones alum Carice Van Houten.

Peter Dinklage

The Hand of a bunch of kings and queens will be spending some time in the world of animation after surviving Game of Thrones.

The actor is set to reprise his role as Mighty Eagle in The Angry Birds Movie 2, set to be released, Aug. 14, and will join the cast of The Croods as Phil Betterman in the sequel, set to premiere Dec. 23, 2020.

Gwendoline Christie

Ser Brienne of Tarth has a long line of new projects on the way.

Christie will be playing Jane Murdstone in Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield, due out in December. She is also set to star alongside Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel in the upcoming film, The Friend.