‘Game of Thrones’ Trolls Get Shut Down Hard After Mocking Kit Harington’s Rehab Stay

Game of Thrones fans have been rallying around star Kit Harington since news of him entering a luxury wellness retreat for stress and alcohol issues first surfaced.

The actor made headlines earlier this week after his rep confirmed that he checked himself into a facility in Connecticut to deal with “personal issues” amid the end of the hit HBO drama series.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” Harington’s rep said in a statement.

While the majority of responses to the news were in support of the actor for seeking help, some Twitter users felt the need to poke fun at Harington’s expense.

The ending of GOT was so bad it drove Kit Harington to drink — Esteban Torres (@vidadetorres) May 29, 2019

Damn. The writing this season was so bad it launched Kit into a really life psychological breakdown… Kit Harington checked into rehab for stress and alcohol, NY Post’s Page Six reports https://t.co/WNDqY2fexR — Chris Colasurdo (@CColasurd) May 29, 2019

After seeing the surge of online trolls making fun of Harington’s struggles, fans of the actor and other users flooded social media with positive messages praising the actor for looking to improve his life and shaming his critics.

People who are making fun of Kit Harington for checking into rehab, you’re fucking pathetic. Kit is a real human with real issues and he chose to get help. Don’t joke about Mental health! Everyone: “I guess the ending was that bad” Respect #KitHarrington ❤ — Kilea Thomas (@ItsKileaThomas) May 29, 2019

“just unfollowed a nice, large swath of folks saying irresponsible, insensitive s— about kit harington. no wonder there are stigmas that prevent people from getting help. it’s shocking to witness from people i thought i respected,” one user commented.

“Might be nice for us to leave Kit Harington alone for a bit if he’s struggling with his mental health. He has said he sometimes finds fame and attention ‘terrifying’. This isn’t an excuse to make shit Game of Thrones jokes for retweets. Think of other ways to plug your soundcloud,” another user commented.

“If you’re making fun of Kit Harington for checking into rehab, you’re the real joke. Saying “I guess the ending was that bad” isn’t funny. He’s a real person with real issues and he chose to get help. Don’t fuel the misperceptions about mental health for the sake of a joke,” another fan wrote.

Page Six first reported the actor has spent a few weeks in the retreat undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions.

The Daily Mail posted photos of the actor Thursday after being spotted outside the facility for the first time, with many fans taking to social media to shame the publication for not leaving him alone.