‘Game of Thrones’: Tormund Giantsbane Without His Beard Is the Best Thing on the Internet

While Tormund Giantsbane was already a fan-favorite character on Game of Thrones, the last couple of episodes has cemented his spot in all of our hearts. His witty dialogue and undying love for Lady Brienne have made Tormund an absolute legend, but it’s the massive red beard that drew us in. Since we’ve only ever seen Tormund with that glorious facial hair, could you imagine what he’d look like without it?

The man has no beard… 😐VS🦁He he! #ThrowbackThursday #bigbeard-VS-nobeard #kristoferhivju A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on May 4, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Yes, the thought sounds a bit terrifying, but star Kristofer Hivju put all the wondering to rest. In a throwback photo earlier this summer, Hivju posted a throwback photo to his days before the iconic beard, and the result is a total surprise.

This guy is dashing without his beard, let’s just be honest.

Now, that’s not to say that we all don’t love the beard, because we totally do. All it means is that Kristofer Hivju is a legend with or without it.

What makes all this even better is seeing the photos Hivju posts with his wife of two years, Gry.

While not she doesn’t have a role in Game of Thrones, Gry looks as though she could slide right in to the Giantsbane clan, as her bright red hair is even more stunning than Kristofer’s.

It might be time for the Brienne/Tormund ‘shippers to back down, because Mr. Giantsbane already has his favorite lady by his side.