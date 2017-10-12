‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Production Seemingly Confirms Tormund’s Fate

(Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones)

This summer’s season finale of Game of Thrones left fans freaking out over the fate of the lovable wilding warrior, Tormund Giantsbane. As the episode came to a close, the Night King tore a massive hole through the wall into Westeros, and Tormund was keeping watch during the attack. He and Beric Dondarrion were last seen running along the top of the wall, just before a section came crumbling down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tormund’s fate has been hanging in the balance ever since the finale, but fans of the character can now breathe easy, because it looks like he’s alive and well.

Up Next: GoT Star Shares First Details From Season 8

Production on the final season began in Belfast this week, where many of the show’s stars were seen hanging around and preparing to film. According to Vanity Fair, a fan took some pictures of the actors around town, and Tormund himself, Kristofer Hivju, was among them.

Hivju was seen standing next to Ben Crompton, who plays Dolorous Edd, the commander of the Night’s Watch. John Bradley, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were also pictured in Belfast this week.

There’s no word as to how long Hivju will be on set for the new season, but we at least know we’ll see Tormund again at some point over the last six episodes.

More Game of Thrones: