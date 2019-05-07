‘Game of Thrones’ Top Pick to Die After Winterfell Revealed

The biggest battle in Game of Thrones history took place on Sunday night, but the character deaths are not over yet.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 lie ahead!

This week, Game of Thrones dedicated an entire 90-minute episode to the Battle of Winterfell, a showdown between the Night King, the White Walkers and 100,000 wights, and the gathered armies of men. All things considered, our favorite characters made out pretty well, and Arya took down the Night King himself, apparently ending the threat of the undead for good.

Still, the battle changed the shape of the show going forward, and left many fans with bleak predictions about who could die next. In fact, SportsBetting.ag has produced odds on the entire main cast, and they are not optimistic at all.

For starters, after her stunning victory this week, Arya Stark jumped from 33/1 odds that she would die to 12/1, making it seem much more likely that she will perish. Meanwhile, other characters are in danger as well, particularly the dragon Rhaegal, who is now ridden by Jon Snow. The site has Rhaegal at terrifying 4/1 odds.

Sandor “The Hound” Clegane is at 4/1 odds as well, while the Unsullied leader Grey Worm at at 5/1. Euron Greyjoy, the last real maniacal villain on the series, is at 8/1. As far as the gambling experts are concerned, however, the most likely to die is Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, who has been given odds of 11/4.

While a few fan favorite names moved up the list, some dropped down as well. For example, Jaime Lannister was identified as the most likely to die last week with odds of 5/1. This week, however, he stands at a promising 16/1, perhaps because he proved his dedication and loyalty.

To be fair, the folks at SportsBetting.ag do not know anything we don’t know, so their speculation is not worth any more than that of other fans. It is interesting to see it framed in the form of odds, however, especially with the idea that there is real money on the line.

For some, there is. The practice of creating a Game of Thrones “death pool” among friends or co-workers has become a popular one, and many viewers have monetary stakes on the show as well as emotional ones. This is doubtless a play on the show’s history of brutally killing off its main characters, particularly in the earlier seasons.

This week, however, many fans are actually feeling let down about how many characters survived. The grand battle between the White Walkers and the living took some fan favorites from us, but no one that the kingdoms can’t go on without. Perhaps next week will be more characteristically deadly.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.