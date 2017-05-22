SYFY Developing New Series From Game Of Thrones Author

The Game of Thrones wave is sweeping over all of television, as SYFY is the next network to grab one of author George R.R. Martin’s properties.

During SYFY’s big ‘Reboot’ announcement this week, the network revealed a ton of different shows that are in various stages of production. Comic-based projects Krypton and Happy! have been ordered to series, and four new shows were officially announced as being in development.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The most notable of these new shows is Nightflyers, a novel written by Martin himself. While Game of Thrones remains the author’s most recognizable work, this property will be nothing like its predecessor.

Nightflyers takes place in the future, not in a fantasy world, and tells the story of Earth’s imminent destruction. A group of explorers hop aboard the best ship in the galaxy, The Nightflyer, and attempt to intercept an alien vessel that could hold the key to humanity’s survival.

Up Next: SYFY Unveils First Look At Krypton

Jeff Buhler is set to write the Nightflyers adaptation, with Robert Jaffe on board as a producer.

In addition to Nightflyers, SYFY is moving forward with three other properties. Brave New World, the Amblin Entertainment-produced adaptation of the classic novel, Hyperion, based on the Dan Simmons book and produced by Bradley Cooper, and Stranger In A Strange Land, from Robert Heinlein’s sci-fi novel, are all being green-lit.

Check out the official synopsis for Nightflyers below!

More: Will Jaime Kill Cersei On Game Of Thrones?

Set in the future on the eve of Earth’s destruction, a crew of explorers journey on the most advanced ship in the galaxy, The Nightflyer, to intercept a mysterious alien spacecraft that might hold the key to their survival. As the crew nears their destination, they discover that the ship’s artificial intelligence and never-seen captain may be steering them into deadly and unspeakable horrors deep in the dark reaches of space.

NIGHTFLYERS is being developed with executive producers Gene Klein (“Suits”), David Bartis (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”) and Doug Liman (“Suits”) of Hypnotic; Alison Rosenzweig (“Jacob’s Ladder,” “Windtalkers”) and Michael Gaeta (“Jacob’s Ladder”) of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions and Jeff Buhler (“Jacob’s Ladder”), who will write the adaptation. Robert Jaffe (“Nightflyers (1987)”) will produce.

[H/T HBO]