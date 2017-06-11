Game Of Thrones Stars Reveal Big Season 7 Roles, Requiring Extra Filming

When Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season, it will do so with a smaller batch of episodes than ever before. Rather than the traditional 10-episode season, Season 7 will be the first season of the series to feature only seven new episodes before retreating into its winter hibernation.

Less episodes, however, is not turning out to mean less work for the actors involved with the HBO series. Many of the cast members have found themselves surprised to actually be doing more filming for Season 7 than the longer seasons which came before it.

This is exciting news for fans, though. We’re finally going to have a season which centers around Daenerys, Jon, and Tyrion by the sound of the cast’s experiences.

“When I first read this season I thought: ‘Damn, I gotta learn some lines!’” Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke told EW. “We’re actually filming longer now. I don’t know how that’s happening.”

Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage is quick to agree. “I’ve worked more days this season than I have in quite some time,” Dinklage said.

The Lord Commander has a more humble approach, as Jon Snow actor Kit Harrington simply says, “Everyone gets a bigger slice of the pie.”

This all comes down to the story telling elements, of course. Season 6 of Game of Thrones saw tensions rising and finally leading to epic battles in its final episodes, which meant some key characters are no longer with the show. “You kill a couple dozen characters, the people who are left by default need to carry more dramatic weight,” showrunner Dan Weiss said.

As for newcomer to the series Ed Sheeran, it doesn’t sound like he will be suffering the same overtime fate as the key cast members. Speaking to Hits Radio, Sheeran opened up about his role on the HBO series, saying, “I do a scene with [Arya Stark actress] Maisie [Williams]. I sing a song and then she goes, ‘Oh, that’s a nice song.’” Such a fate should be considered a lucky one in the Game of Thrones world.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones will see Daenerys Targaryen finally make her way from Essos to Westeros to reclaim the Iron Throne, while the Night King’s White Walker army marches south, bringing winter with him.

