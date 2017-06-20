‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Says His Character Will Be Worse Than Ramsay Bolton

Game of Thrones has seen no shortage of despicable villains plaguing the more heroic characters of the show.

While Joffrey Baratheon, Ramsay Bolton, and Walder Frey have all been awful in their own right, they all seem to pale in comparison to the supernatural threat of the White Walkers.

And with Cersei Lannister now sitting on the Iron Throne, the various altruistic forces that have managed to continue existing in Westeros still have other enemies to deal with. According to one actor, that character might be among the most devious in the show.

A new sea-faring threat but he name of Euron Greyjoy is now looming on the periphery, waiting to strike. The actor Pilou Asbæk spoke about his insights into playing the character with Empire, hinting that there might be another major threat to Daenerys Targaryen before she can focus on taking over King’s Landing and claiming her birthright.

“The psychos I’ve encountered have so many different sides to them,” Asbæk said. “So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show. ‘This scene I want to be charming.’ ‘This scene I wanna be a molester.’ ‘This scene I wanna kill someone.’ After this season, Ramsay’s gonna look like a little kid.”

Well, that’s certainly frightening when an actor can say that about their Game of Thrones character. But it all remains to be seen how effective his character is. The heroes still have to contend with Cersei and Littlefinger, not to mention the White Walkers— can Euron hope to reach their levels?

Euron came to power over the Iron Isles after he murdered his own brother Balon Greyjoy. He sent his own niece and nephew to flee, taking most of his fleet while burning the remaining ships.

We’ll see how he impacts the series and what legacy he leaves in the wake of such alarming villains. One thing is for certain, there’s no shortage of antagonists on Game of Thrones.

