'Game of Thrones' Star Really Wants to Join the Upcoming Jon Snow Spinoff

The future of Westeros is unclear, but one thing is certain: actor Liam Cunningham wants to be a part of it. Cunningham played Ser Davos Seaworth on Game of Thrones, and with several spinoffs still in development, he hopes to stay in the franchise if possible. In a newly-published interview with Den of Geek, Cunningham revealed that he reached out to Kit Harington in the hopes of appearing on SNOW.

Most of the Game of Thrones spinoffs in development are prequels, which rules out reprisals from the original cast. However, in June of 2022 we learned that the network was working with Harington on SNOW, a potential sequel to Game of Thrones which would center around his character Jon Snow and what life is like beyond The Wall after all the dust settles. Any character who survived the original series could potentially make an appearance here, and Cunningham wanted to be one of them.

(Photo: Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO)

"I did send [Kit] a text saying, 'Better call Davos.' I haven't heard anything back." the actor said in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. Cunningham said that he doesn't have any insider knowledge on the project, joking: "You probably know more than I do... I wish them the best to whoever's involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!"

At this point, SNOW is still just an idea as far as we know and it may not even be in development any longer. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the project was on the table last summer, and soon after that author George R.R. Martin confirmed it in a post on his blog. He revealed the working title and gave all credit to Harington and a mystery team of writers he had assembled. However, there have been at least a couple of shakeups at HBO and in Westeros since then.

SNOW was just one of the 10 spinoffs we've heard about since Game of Thrones ended. Two shows were scrapped in the development process while House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms were picked up. That means SNOW is one of six shows that were in the development phase when last we heard. Even for a franchise this popular, it's not likely they will all get the green light. The others include live-action prequels The Sea Snake, 10,000 Ships and Aegon's Conquest, as well as two animated series – one about the far-flung nation of Yi Ti, and one a mystery.

However, we know for sure that at least some of these six shows have been "shelved." Back in December, Martin wrote that "a couple" of the shows have been set aside, "but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf." While Martin's optimism is inspiring, the shelf puts at least two of these shows one step further from fans' eyes.

If SNOW is still in the works, Harington will have his pick of former co-stars to join him on the project. Emilia Clarke has said that she would not want to make an appearance, but others have been just as enthusiastic as Cunningham – including John Bradley who played Jon Snow's best friend Sam Tarly. In the meantime, fan can look forward to House of the Dragon Season 2 in the summer or fall of 2024.