'Game of Thrones' Spinoffs: Every Show We Know About

HBO is still planning on expanding Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon into a wider franchise, but it's not clear which direction it will go in yet. The network is developing as many as six more TV shows based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by author George R.R. Martin, including prequels, spinoffs and perhaps even sequels. Here's the latest on what we know about each of those projects. One of the infamous facts about Game of Thrones is that it surpassed Martin's books, and the main ASoIaF series is still not finished. However, there is still plenty of material for TV producers to work with, and prequels have the advantage of working with finished products. Martin has written three prequel novellas set about 90 years before A Game of Thrones, a fictional history book about Westeros and an encyclopedia-style book about the wider world. For the most part, those books are the basis for the shows described on this list. Martin has promised fans that his top priority is finishing the next novel in the main series, The Winds of Winter, but he has also been working with HBO and its TV writers to flesh out these successor shows and perhaps build some original ideas into them. These spinoffs have been in the works since at least the time Game of Thrones Season 8 aired, and several big productions have already been scrapped along the way. We know that HBO is in it for the long haul because back in March of 2021, The Hollywood Reporter learned that the network had renewed its overall deal with Martin. That means the network is paying the author a sum in the "mid-eight figures" to get the first pick of any projects he may be pitching, especially adaptations of his prose. This announcement came on the heels of several rumors and reports about possible spinoffs in the works. There's no guarantee that all of these spinoffs will be greenlit and make it the air. In his blog posts, Martin often stresses that TV deals do not always work out — even for a franchise as big as this. Still, fans can't help but watch and hope that their favorite concept makes it all the way to the screen. Here is everything we know about all of the Game of Thrones "successor shows" currently in the works.

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight' A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is the latest spinoff to get an official green light. Aside from A Song of Ice and Fire itself, the best-known story set in Westeros is likely Martin's novella series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, more commonly known among fans as "The Tales of Dunk and Egg." These short, one-perspective books follow the humble hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and the disguised Targaryen youth Aegon V — who goes by "Egg" for short — as they travel the country doing chivalrous deeds. These stories are set about 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Back in January of 2021, Variety reported that a series adaptation of these novellas was in the works, and in April of 2023 HBO announced that the show was officially greenlit. In a blog post, Martin added the show will most likely consist of six episodes per season, though that has not been officially decided yet. Writer and producer Ira Parker is the showrunner and no cast members have been announced yet. Martin has published three novellas in this series – "The Hedge Knight," "The Sworn Sword" and which have been collected into one volume called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He has often discussed writing more novellas to finish Dunk and Egg's story – in fact, when Variety first reported that an adaptation of this series was in development, though fans had their doubts. That's because in a 2017 blog post, Martin said that he wanted to write more "Dunk & Egg" novellas and that he did not want the series adapted until it was finished due to the controversy surrounding Game of Thrones. To many fans, this is bad news for the prospects of Martin finishing the last two books in A Song of Ice and Fire. For one thing, fans speculate that he will now want to finish the Dunk & Egg novella series quickly so that the TV show won't get ahead of it. For another, fans expect the story of Dunk & Egg to connect to and seriously impact the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. That's because the novellas are leading towards a mystery that Martin is protective of — the "Tragedy at Summerhall." They may also provide more details on the mysterious figure Bloodraven, who goes from a political player in King's Landing in Dunk & Egg to the half-dead Greenseer that teaches Bran Stark to use his powers beyond The Wall in the main series. Martin revealed that the first season of this TV series will adapt his first novella, "The Hedge Knight" in its entirety. At the time of this writing, pre-production on the show is on hold because of the writers strike. There's no telling when this show might finally make it to air.

'House of the Dragon' House of the Dragon premiered last summer and is currently filming its second season. It is based on Martin's latest book, Fire and Blood, which is a fictional history of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros. The book covers about 120 years' worth of history in the Seven Kingdoms, but the show focuses on a period of time about 180 years before the events of Game of Thrones. At this time, there is a civil war within House Targaryen called "The Dance of the Dragons." This subject makes perfect sense for HBO, as it will be even more action-heavy than the original series. "The Dance of the Dragons" pitted more than a dozen dragons and their riders against each other in an all-out war. This series may serve as the lynchpin around which other, more experimental series can orbit. The second season is expected to premiere sometime in the fall of 2024.

Jon Snow Sequel The spinoff that has gotten the most coverage over the last few years is the sequel series about Jon Snow living beyond The Wall after the events of Game of Thrones, with the working title SNOW. The project was first reported by news outlets in June of 2022 and then quickly confirmed by HBO and Martin. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Kit Harington pitched the idea to HBO himself along with a team of writers and producers. Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow if the show is ordered. Few details about this show have come to light since then, and it's not clear if it is still in development at all. Back in January of 2023, Martin made a blog post where he mentioned that some of the spinoffs in development have been "shelved," though he didn't say which ones. That means SNOW and all the shows below on this list may no longer be on the table, but we have no way of knowing which ones.

'The Sea Snake' (Photo: Courtesy of HBO) The next most-developed project so far is a series about Corlys "The Sea Snake" Velaryon, which originally had the working title 9 Voyages but has now been changed to The Sea Snake, according to Martin. Corlys is one of the main characters in House of the Dragon – played by Steven Toussaint – but Martin has documented his whole life in Fire and Blood and The World of Ice and Fire. He is an enigmatic figure who sailed all over the world in his life on his "nine great voyages." This show would depict earlier adventures in Corlys' life, shedding light on how he became such a legendary figure in Westeros. This series is reportedly in development by writer Bruno Heller (The Mentalist, Rome and Gotham) and a small creative team, but few details are available so far. However, fans are hopeful that The Sea Snake's travels will allow Martin and the show's creators to further expand this fictional world beyond Westeros' shores, and perhaps make some revelations about the far-flung lands where legends like Azor Ahai come from.

'10,000 Ships' (Photo: courtesy of HBO) 10,000 Ships is the working title for a prequel going even further back in Westerosi history to the mass immigration of the Rhoynar to Dorne. In Martin's history, The Rhoynar are an ancient civilization that rival the magical power and advancement of the Valyrian dragon riders. They lived along the massive river called The Rhoyne in Essos, however, when Daenerys' ancestors the Valyrian Freehold began to encroach on their land, the Rhoynish Queen Nymeria ordered all of her people onto all 10,000 of her ships and led them on a mass exodus to look for a new home. It is unclear when exactly this legendary migration happened. Martin's in-world historians guess that it was about 1,000 years before the events of the main series, and we do know that the Doom of Valyria happened about 500 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Regardless, this series might shed light on the legends of Rhoynish water magic, and the mysterious Dornish culture in the southern desert of Westeros. Martin's latest blog post confirms that this show is more than just a rumor. He also revealed that showrunner Amanda Segel is developing the idea, and has already shown him some scripts that he approved of.

Aegon's Conquest In April, Variety reported that HBO is "actively discussing" another prequel series about Aegon's Conquest – the war where Daenerys' ancestors took over Westeros and put the Seven Kingdoms under one banner. The report even mentioned that this story might begin with a feature-length film that could lead into an ongoing series. Again, this show would rely primarily on material from Fire & Blood. HBO has yet to comment on these reports, and details are scarce. It wouldn't be a great surprise if this episode in Westerosi history made it to the screen, and this isn't the only way it has been mentioned. Back in 2021, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal mentioned his desire to adapt this story as well. There's no telling if, when or how we might see Aegon's Conquest on the screen.

Animated Options (Photo: Courtesy of HBO) The Hollywood Reporter caught wind of an animated drama set in Westeros being developed specifically for HBO Max. This show has reportedly begun meetings with writers to develop it further, but so far no details about the plot or contents have been released. When reporting on Martin's overall deal last week, THR speculated that the animated series could have an anthology style, since animation would allow the series to cover decades or even centuries' worth of Martin's fictional history in just a few episodes. Interestingly, writers Elio M. García and Linda Antonsson endorsed this idea. They co-wrote The World of Ice and Fire with Martin — an encyclopedia-style book about the world of Westeros. "We would certainly think a World of Ice and Fire animated series would be pretty neat as an anthology show!" they wrote on their fan site, Westeros.org. Even in his latest blog post, Martin said that he couldn't share many details about the animation projects in the works. He confirmed that there are multiple shows and gushed: "things are moving very fast, and I love love love some of the concept art I am seeing." Other than that, he could only give specifics on one animated series in particular: the one set in Yi Ti.

Yi Ti (Photo: HBO) In mid-July of 2021, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that a new spinoff was in the works to explore one of the most exotic locations in Martin's fantasy world: The Golden Empire of Yi Ti. The nation is based on imperial China, and is on the opposite side of the map from Westeros where it remains mired in mystery as far as our perspective characters are concerned. It was barely mentioned in the Game of Thrones TV show and rarely comes up in the books either, though the details in The World of Ice and Fire fascinate readers to no end. Martin wrote that the working title for this series is The Golden Empire, and that there is "a great young writer" developing the series. He also wrote: "I think the art and animation is just going to be beautiful. I would tell you more if I could." Some fan theories speculate that Yi Ti is the original home of dragon-riders, like before Daenerys' ancestors formed the Valyrian Freehold. Whether or not a TV show would touch on those kinds of connections is uncertain. Again, these are mysteries that fans hoped would be revealed in Martin's completed books, so the prospect of seeing them play out in a disparate cinematic universe is bittersweet.