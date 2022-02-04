‘Game of Thrones’ Star John Bradley Reveals If He Would Reprise Role in Potential Reboot (Exclusive)

John Bradley is keeping himself busy. The 33-year-old actor best known for playing Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones is in two movies this year — Moonfall with Halle Berry (in theatres now) and Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez (in theatres next Friday). But would he be willing to reprise his Game of Thrones character if a reboot were in the works? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Bradley to talk about Moonfall when he also opened up about potentially returning to Game of Thrones, which is set to release a prequel series this year.

“I think I would,” Bradley exclusively told PopCulture.com. “We all played the characters on that show for such a very long time. When we said goodbye to them, it felt like we were abandoning them almost. I sometimes think I lived as Samwell for 10 years. I got to know him so well, got to know his hopes and fears and dreams.

“And then one day you wake up and you just don’t have to think about him anymore and that was a strange feeling. I just want to know what’s happened to him and I’d love to know what he was up to. And he just felt like we were turning our backs on these… It’s like turning your back on an old friend. You get to know them so well and suddenly you’re not in your life anymore. So I’d love to go back and revisit him one day and find out what he’s been up to in the last few years. That’d be lovely.”

Game of Thrones aired on HBO from 2011 to 2019 and was one of the more popular shows on TV. But fans were angry with the final episode of the series for various reasons, including its ambiguous ending. But that sentiment wasn’t reflected in viewership throughout its run, as the series averaged nearly 12 million people per week in the United States.

In Game of Thrones, Samwell (Bradley) is a recruit to the Night’s Watch and becomes Jon Snow’s (Kit Harrington) best friend. Despite not being a warrior, Samwel is smart and finds out the truth about Jon’s background, which is he is the rightful heir to the throne. At the end of the series, Samwell survives the war and became a Grand Maester in Bran Stark’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright) kingdom.