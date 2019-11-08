‘Game of Thrones’ Star Gemma Whelan Joins Season 3 of ‘Killing Eve’

Game of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan is stepping out of the land and battles of Westeros and into the world of espionage. According to Entertainment Weekly, Whelan, who portrayed Yara Greyjoy on the recently ended HBO series, is set to join the cast of BBC America’s Killing Eve Season 3. The actress’ exact role remains unclear.

Whelan’s casting was announced Thursday alongside the additions of six other actors: Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

Videos by PopCulture.com

They join the earlier castings of Succession‘s Dame Harriet Walter and Harlots‘ Danny Sapani. At this time, details of their roles in the upcoming season have not been revealed.

Officially greenlighted by the network in April, details for Season 3 of the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-created series have been kept under lock and key. The second season ended in a cliffhanger after assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) turned on MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), shooting her and leaving her to die, seemingly ending their relationship.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in August, Season 2 showrunner Emerald Fennell revealed whether she thinks it would be possible for Villanelle and Eve to team up in Season 3 following the aftermath of Season 2.

“As a writer and as someone who’s obsessed with the show in general and with Jodie and Sandra and their electric chemistry, of course we all want them to do a Bonnie and Clyde and a sort of Natural Born Killers and go on a rampage wearing couture,” she said. “What ruins it for Eve, for both of them, really, is it becoming real. Even though they’re in these ruins, even though they’re in the most beautiful city in the world, even though it’s meant to be that the path is cleared for them, it’s madness. The sheer madness of it is suddenly completely apparent. But you can only see that when you get what you want.”

Based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve stars Oh as Eve Polastri, an MI5 officer tracking down the killer Villanelle, portrayed by Comer. Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sean Delaney, Kim Bodina, Nina Sosanya, and Edward Bluemel also star.

The series was nominated for nine Emmys this past fall, with Comer winning the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy.

Season 3 of Killing Eve is currently in filming. It is set to premiere in the first half of 2020.